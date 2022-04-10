After meeting with students on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer talked to the Exponent on Wednesday about his work, experiences and more. He was joined by longtime friend, Brian Lamb, the founder of C-SPAN and namesake of Purdue’s Lamb School of Communication.
Q: (To Holzer) What made you decide to come to Purdue to speak?
For the last 30 years, any time Brian Lamb invites me to do something, I’m there. Because it’s always fun and illuminating, particularly when students are involved. It’s really a delight. And the students here are so engaged in communications, politics and government and history that I am further inspired. I think if I stay one more day, I’ll be an honorary citizen of Lafayette.
“We don’t want you here,” Lamb said, shooting Holzer a grin.
Q: How did the two of you meet?
Lamb: It started in August 1993 when I interviewed him for a program I used to do on C-SPAN about his book on the Lincoln-Douglas debates. He had come up with a very clever idea of taking the Chicago opposition papers, and I didn’t know anything about the Lincoln-Douglas debates, and our network then began to cover Lincoln in a very deep way. We probably have more on Lincoln in our archives than anywhere (else).
Holzer: I will say that, on this show, Brian asked me if the Lincoln-Douglas debates were held today — three-hour-long debates — would people be interested? And I said, “I just don’t think so. I think the political attention span has been so reduced, that it would not work.” And Brian said to me, “I think you’re wrong about what you said, and I’m gonna prove it.” I had no idea what he meant. He meant that if the communities where those debates were held, Ottawa, Freeport, Galesburg, Quincy, Jonesborough, Charleston and Alton, organized (debates), C-SPAN would cover them live with tops and tails, and they did.
Both Holzer and Lamb said Andrea Langrish, the managing director of C-SPAN, was one of the reporters at Charleston.
“It was a huge deal,” Langrish said.
Lamb: But I have to say the big draw for me to Harold Holzer, other than being a friend, is his incredible knowledge of not only Abraham Lincoln, but how our whole system works. And there’s nobody that knows more than he does about Lincoln. And he’s only done 54 books — I think he’s proven that he knows something.
“But C-SPAN has only covered 47 of those,” Holzer joked.
“I tried to put a stop to it years ago,” Lamb shot back.
Q: Why did you choose to write about and study Lincoln? And how does one write, co-author and edit 54 books?
Holzer: I was lucky enough to have a fifth grade teacher whom I liked very much, and she came in one day with a hat full of folded up names and asked all of us to line up and pick a name out of a hat. I picked Lincoln, and the idea was to go up into the middle school library upstairs and pick a book and write a composition about the person you picked. I picked a wonderful book by a man I would come to know for the rest of his 100 years, Richard Nelson Current. I was just absolutely fascinated by the first book, and I read everything I could. Plus it was the Civil War centennial period, so all young boys tended to be very interested in it. We didn’t know that we were just talking about other white people fighting in battles, or that it was such a limited view of the war, but it was engrossing.
(I write them) very slowly. I didn’t write them all. Some of them are edited. Some of them are co-authored. I work hard. I wait for something that inspires me and then I do all the research and then I write and I write pretty fast, sometimes too fast. My first book came out almost 40 years ago.
Q: What is your favorite book that you’ve written?
I think my first, “The Lincoln Image,” because how Lincoln used the pictorial media to advance himself was a new field, but I guess also “Lincoln and the Power of the Press,” because it won a medal award, so I should be more grateful to it. But the first one is always the most exciting I think, and then all you do is try to prevent the next one from being the last one.
Q: How do you think that the role of the media has expanded how we see politics?
Holzer: This expanded because of technological changes that make news available more immediately. But what I think, I always argue, is that when George Washington gave an advance copy of his farewell address to a Philadelphia editor and gave him a couple of days to set it in type, within a week the country had seen it. That was as fast as a tweet in 1796. It was incredibly fast. So every president who’s been successful has pushed the envelope on using technology to get the word out. And I think the big change is in the speed with which presidents can now communicate.
Lamb: I think two things. Money is tremendously available. There’s more money in politics than there has ever been in the history of the world. Second, the technology is providing more opportunities to target audiences. In the early days, and I’m not a historian, but in the early days, a lot of people couldn’t read and wouldn’t read a newspaper, and that or word of mouth was the only way that they could get news. Today, you start out with being able to target the audience that will vote for you because you have enough money to use whatever platform you need. It goes on and on, and it’s fast and it’s hard for me to comprehend that much is there, but there’s never been this kind of money in politics.
Q: What would you say to people who are looking for journalistic neutrality?
Holzer: I’ll just say that historically, nonpartisan political coverage is not a consistent phenomenon in America. It only started in the 1890s, and it’s waning now, so it was really not a long period of so called nonpartisan journalism. What I would say is watch C-SPAN. That would be my advice. To get unfiltered facts and long-form interviews without people trying to make a one-sentence gotcha story. I think we should stop wringing our hands about it and just encourage people to explore every possibility of getting information.
Lamb: My sense is that young people don’t care. If you’re my age, you grew up listening to journalists tell you they were fair, objective and balanced. And I frankly blame the re-licensing system of television stations because they said they were required to be fair and balanced, which they weren’t. But they talked like they were, and everybody in journalism is there because they want to change the world. I think (Holzer’s) right, I’m not sure it matters. It’s a little painful for me to say this, because people really want to hear their point of view expressed by somebody that’s delivering information. They feel much happier, much better.
Q: Having been in the game for so long, both of you have met a lot of people. Who are the three most interesting people you’ve met?
Holzer: (Former New York) Gov. Mario Cuomo, (former President) Bill Clinton and (former Secretary of State) Hillary Clinton. I find that (Hillary Clinton) is such a different person, one-on-one, in terms of her freedom to laugh and conjecture and speculate, be loose. She’s so dazzlingly smart, so I’ve enjoyed my time with her. I could have added her to the list of presidents I’ve spoken to, but alas, it was not to be. I did meet (former President) Donald Trump a few times and did not find him interesting. Just saying, he was just the same in the 1980s, and he’s the same now.
“Just make sure you divide the line right here,” Lamb interjected, gesturing to the space between the two.
Holzer joked about Lamb not talking about his political views to which he replied, “I don’t even think it.”
“Don’t attribute my political statements or judgments to (Lamb), who has never shared his judgments or opinions with me in 30 years,” Holzer said. “I tell him my views all the time, and he says, ‘I don’t care. We’re not on the air. Keep them to yourself.’”
Lamb: My answer is not a person. It’s historians. For me, they have been the most valuable teachers and of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. I could pick people out of the world I’ve lived in, like my aunt Eileen, who was the most important person that I’ve ever known. She was an unbelievable human being who had nine children and two cancers. And that’s the kind of person that I admire the most, but the people that were the most interesting in my life are historians. That’s why, fortunately or unfortunately, I’ve spent so much time talking to this man (referring to Holzer).
“In an offhand way, that was a very nice thing,” Holzer said.
Q: What advice do you have for students who want to go into journalism, history or politics?
Holzer: Find the class and a professor that inspire you. Pursue not just one area of history, but all, until you find the concentration that appeals to you. You don’t have to be a professional historian, but learn. I would say learn the history of your country, and your state and your city. It’s so crucial to be a participatory member of society. If you don’t know the past, you will make so many mistakes in the future.
Lamb: I would say stop talking and start listening. I would say read books and long articles that go in depth. You can still watch what happens on Twitter, but don’t think that’s where you’re going to learn how the world works. And then at the same time, I would say start listening. If you ask questions and don’t listen, you’re not going to learn much. But if you begin to listen and you don’t have to interview someone, you can get on the C-SPAN network, free of charge and watch anything we’ve ever done. You can get the right wing and the left wing on a radio dial. I’m a fan of podcasts because I do one.