This Halloween, look no further for a spooky movie to celebrate the season. These films offer a variety of experiences, from amusement to chilling terror. With this plethora of new movies and classics alike, curl up with a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and prepare to be scared.
Jennifer’s Body
In a film that examines feminism critically, Needy, the protagonist, becomes intertwined with her best friend Jennifer’s terrorization of men. It acts as a risky, but phenomenally crafted metaphor for the and trauma of rape and consequences of rape culture. Often in films, a teenage girl’s sexuality is held against them, but in a twist, Jennifer’s sexuality actually saves her during an attempted virgin sacrifice. Without exception, “Jennifer’s Body” is comedic, dark and witty. It focuses around toxic female friendships and Jennifer’s violent, gruesome revenge against men. The dynamic of the movie reflects Needy’s quote: “Hell is a teenage girl.”
Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.
Coraline
“Coraline” is a family favorite. It focuses on Coraline’s adventure into a world full of color and dazed dreaminess, but this new realm has a dark side that tries to make her stay forever. The claymation grabs at the viewer’s senses by beginning playfully, only to end with the viewer feeling almost as if they, like Coraline, have to surrender to this world sculpted by evil. It flies off the screen and encourages one to ponder the thin line between reality and dreams.
Available to watch on Netflix.
Psycho
Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” is carefully crafted and masterfully executed. Norman Bates owns a motel where the atmosphere is charged with quiet suspense. When Marion Crane checks into the hotel, she is soon murdered by an unseen attacker, spurring a search for the killer filled with anxiety and nervous anticipation. The film’s ominous foreshadowing, skillful editing, screechy strings score and polished sound effects demands the audience’s attention and keeps it.
Available to watch on Hulu with a premium subscription.
Get Out
“Get Out’’ by Jordan Peele stands by itself. The film is brilliant and brims with intensity as it examines race unabashedly, following the horrors a black man experiences while visiting his white girlfriend’s family. The movie carries weight: it can feel painful and intolerable at times, but it draws the viewer in for an immersive experience. It leaves the audience with a heavy appreciation for the range in which sensitive topics can manifest on screen in a deeply intriguing and thought-provoking manner. “Get Out” stays on the mind and is impossible to forget.
Available to watch on Hulu with a premium subscription.
A Quiet Place
John Krasinski’s directorial debut “A Quiet Place” focuses on a family and their attempt to survive in a world inhabited by aliens. The family is forced to live in silence, as the aliens are blind but have acute hearing. To worsen the problem, the mother of the family is pregnant, and a silent birth is seemingly impossible. The film carries the viewer through a constant sense of stress and uneasiness while still offering some wholesome scenes showcasing the family’s close dynamic. The family focus is relatable, so it is a personal and moving experience for most viewers. Instead of relying on jump scares or cheap thrills, the film cultivates an atmosphere of dread that leaves the audience on the edge of their seats.
Available to watch on Hulu with a premium subscription.
The Conjuring
A supernatural horror movie about a family being tormented by the paranormal in their own home. The movie structure builds upon this tense, stress of suspicious events until it erupts into a horrific nightmare of paralyzing fear. Its focal point on spiritual possession, curses and exorcisms is so powerful that it can convince even the strongest of skeptics.
Available to watch on Netflix and HBO Max.
The Shining
This classic uses isolation to enhance the disturbing psychological breakdown of the Torrance family. They inhabit an empty hotel in a remote location because the father took a job as the hotel caretaker. The film is a continuous climb into unhinged insanity while the family suffers from visions and lunacy. Their collective, dramatic fall into madness is shocking and adrenaline-inducing. Even though it’s often startling and sickening, it still leaves room for anguish and time to revel in the dangers humans can present to themselves and others.
Available to watch on HBO Max.
Beetlejuice
“Beetlejuice” is loud, vibrant and deeply eccentric. It dives into the aftermath of a family’s death and their souls’ inability to leave their house. Its bizarre and outlandish cinematic experience is a lot to take in. The characters are so strongly alive, they seem to take great leaps off the screen to grab the viewer’s hand and physically pull them in. Its highly visual nature consumes the viewer until they too, feel as alive as the characters on screen.
Available to watch on YouTube.
Hocus Pocus
“Hocus Pocus” is a family friendly, classic take on the magic of Oct. 31. It follows a ragtag group of kids on their adventure to destroy three witches on Halloween night. It offers great nostalgia and comfort because it makes the viewer feel as if they’re one of the kids on this daring adventure. The film’s exciting, enjoyable nature makes it an ideal choice for children and teens.
Available to watch on Disney Plus.
The Cabin in the Woods
“The Cabin in the Woods” feels like a constantly moving, living being in itself. It follows the violent disasters that follow college students as their reality is being controlled by scientists out of their reach. The scientists drug the students and release a variety of vicious and savage creatures upon them. It is so fiercely twisted and disturbing that it leaves nothing to the imagination. The film will leave a tight feeling in the viewer’s stomach that will not feel resolved until hours after viewing.
Available to watch on Peacock.