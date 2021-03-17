People ages 45 and older are now eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments under new Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.
Those eligible can make their appointments through the ISDH here. The ISDH maintains a map of all vaccination sites here.
Other eligible populations include health-care workers, first responders and K-12 teachers.
More than 30,000 people in Tippecanoe County have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the ISDH website's update Wednesday. Exactly 18,830 have been fully vaccinated.
With a population of about 195,000, according to census data, that means roughly 1 in 10 county residents are fully vaccinated.
A recent survey of more than 26,700 Purdue students, faculty and staff indicated that 80% of those surveyed were either already vaccinated or planning on receiving the vaccine as soon as they became eligible.
Even those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past should still schedule a time to be vaccinated when they are able, a Purdue press release stated earlier this week.
Boilermakers who are vaccinated should also take care to continue following public-health protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and generally following the Protect Purdue Pledge, the release says.