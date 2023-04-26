In early April, Snapchat released a new ChatGPT-based chatbot on its app called “My AI.”
Built as if it’s another friend in the contacts list, a user can talk to it by messaging it and asking it questions, chatting and sending snaps.
However, Purdue students said they have had mixed experiences with the new digital assistant. The AI sometimes “forgets” things and gives incorrect information, said Ellie Silva, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts.
“You can talk to it in a group chat. It kicked me out of our chat with me and my friends,” Silva said.
Students said they have been asking the AI for recommendations in the area to see if it knows their location. Snapchat does know your location, but the bot backtracks, assuring users that it doesn’t have access to their information.
“I guess it’s just nice to be ignorant to the fact that it has your location and it knows your information,” Silva said. “It shows that it knows more about you and it’s a little bit weird.”
The AI bot is known to say something and later pretend as if it never said it in the same conversation. Some students equated it to “gaslighting” its users.
“It’s weird to think that it has the capability to lie,” said Joy Hammer, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute. “I decided to not use it because I don’t know what it will do with my information.”
Along with the problem of misinformation, some students said they’re concerned for their privacy. The bot is able to go in your group chats and see what you are sending your friends.
“I think there should probably be a limit on Snapchat for how much AI is used because it’s on a site where you communicate with your friends and other people,” said Sean Brennan, a first-year engineering student. “To have an AI interfere with that could potentially lead to privacy issues or other problems.”
Most people treat the AI bot as if it is an extension of the internet and use it for fun. Silva said she believes this is a new aspect of the internet that is going to be influencing people in a different way than it has before.
“It’s not just the internet giving you information, it is your internet telling it to you and interacting with you. It makes it more like ingrained in you rather than you just reading,” Silva said. “It’s like if your friend tells you something, you’re more likely to engage in the conversation and learn more about it than reading an article that you might not want to scroll through.”
Hammer said even though Snapchat is the first social media to incorporate ChatGPT like this, she believes it is not going to be the last one.
“With TikTok we saw Instagram reels. I’m sure that this will transfer to other platforms if this is successful,” she said. “I think it’s a new fun thing to play with, but there is the whole AI race with companies like Microsoft and everyone else wanting to create their own version which might go badly.”