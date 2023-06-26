A homeless man was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of trespassing, public indecency and false information on campus.
About 10 a.m., a woman was using the restroom in the basement of Heavilon Hall when she heard the door rattle, a police report said.
Looking up, the woman allegedly saw the man, who police say is homeless, looking at her through the gap in the stall, moving his arm in a motion that made the victim believe he was masturbating. However, the victim told police she did not see the man’s penis.
Purdue police officers found a man who matched the victim’s description, Edward Fust, in the lobby of Heavilon Hall.
PUPD had also arrested the 26-year-old on June 19 on a trespassing charge. He was reportedly living in Wetherill Hall. Capt. Song Kang said Fust was wearing the same shirt he was wearing Monday that he was wearing when arrested Friday.
Fust initially claimed his name was Andrew and he was a Purdue student when asked by officers, the report read. Fust also said he had no trespass warning for the entire West Lafayette campus, even though he was banned again last week. He has been charged with criminal trespass several times, two in 2022 and one other time in 2023, according to court records.
Fust has also been charged with public indecency and public voyeurism twice in August 2022. All of the incidents were on campus.