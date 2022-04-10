Jasmine Cho, artist, author and cookie activist held a cookie activism workshop with an audience of about 40 people on Thursday in the Class of 1950 building.
“(Cookies) had the power to capture people's attention, and maintain their attention,” Cho said.
Cho said she realized there was a lack of Asian representation in textbooks. She discovered that she could teach her community about prominent Asian figures through cookies, becoming “cookie activism”.
Cho said her cookies are a form of storytelling. She believes that there is power in telling stories. Through her cookies, she hopes to help people learn more about the stories about the Asian people represented on the cookies. She thinks her cookies encourage the sharing of stories.
Along with her cookie activism, Cho shared a self-published book with her audience called, “Role Models Who Look Like Me; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Made History.”
Cho read aloud her book, which included Asian figures such as architect Leoh-Ming Pei, composer Robert Lopez and astronaut Kalpana Chawla.
“This book is dedicated to all children who are looking for their face in the world,” Cho said.
“It is primarily for children, though adults from my generation have cried saying my book touched them.”
Cho said she grew up in Los Angeles, California and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. As a sophomore in high school, she made pineapple coconut s'mores with a friend, sparking her love for baking.
“Baking became one of my highest forms of a love language.”
Cho created Youtube videos about decorating and baking cookies.
Eventually, in fall of 2015, she launched an online bakery business called “Yummyholic” where her slogan was “happy tummies. Happy hearts.”
“Cookies are inviting, the most surprising medium possible.”
Cho said cookies have the power to encourage people to pause, a revolutionary feat in today’s culture where “there is so much distraction.”
While Cho grew up in Los Angeles, a multicultural area, she still faced discrimination, and now uses her cookies to empower the Asian community. She doesn’t want future generations of Asian Americans to have to deal with discrimination based on their appearance, like she did growing up.
Attendees of the event were handed a plate with three cookies with white icing on top. Along with this, they were handed tracing paper, a marker with edible ink, colors to paint with, a cup of water, and a small drawing of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to go to space.
Cho demonstrated how to trace the drawing of Chawla onto the tracing paper. Then how to put the tracing paper on top of the cookie and go over the tracing with marker again so the ink would go onto the cookie. Afterwards, attendees could paint the cookie any way they desired.
Attendee Ariana Zhu, a senior in the College of Science said she saw the cookie activism workshop in an Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center email and thought it was interesting.
Zhu said working on the cookies is “therapeutic and a lot more challenging than it looks.”
Jessica Yeh, a senior in the College of Science said the workshop was super fun, but proved to be stressful due to being a perfectionist.
Cho asked her audience to think about, “What kind of living ancestor do I want to be?” She asked people to think about any words, images, values, stories and characteristics that they want to pass down.
“I’m putting the Indian flag and the American flag on (my cookie),” Nimisha Prasad, master’s student in human resource management said about her living ancestor cookie. “My parents are both immigrants from India, so something I was thinking of sharing was the idea of my dual identity of being Indian American. Sometimes I wonder how I’m going to pass down my Indian identity to my future kids.”
Cho is working towards a master’s degree in art therapy at the Pratt Institute, and is hoping her work with cookies will help others during her career.