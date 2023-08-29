West Lafayette is getting a new deputy city clerk.
Ashlyn Horn was sworn in at the meeting of the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday.
Appointed by the city clerk, Horn will assist the first deputy clerk and the city clerk in tasks including record keeping and notarization.
“I applied for the position just like a normal citizen would,” Horn said, “and then upon going through the interview process, I am then appointed to the city by the city clerk, and then after the first 90 days, I have been sworn in as the deputy clerk of the city,”
Horn, who has no prior experience in government, said she was inspired to apply for the position because of her curiosity surrounding local government.
“My mom started working in the state of Indiana, not too long before I applied to this position,” Horn said. “(I was wondering ) ‘What does the city have to offer? What kind of a job does working for the local government entail?’”