When Essenam Lamewona saw President Donald Trump had won her home state of Ohio, her gut reaction was to say, “OK, pack it up.”
She was joking, but the fear, uncertainty and frustration she felt persisted the next day as mail-in ballots were slowly tabulated in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. A memory of swastikas painted at a majority-Black high school in Cincinnati, where she’s from, after Trump was first elected in 2016 replayed in her head.
She decided on Tuesday night that she was going to stay inside for a while.
In an attempt to assuage her anxiety, she attended a session hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services on Wednesday meant to address election stress.
“It was a really powerful conversation,” said Lamewona, a junior in the College of Engineering and the president of Purdue Immigrant Allies.
She and CAPS therapist Maime Butler discussed Langston Hughes’ poem “I, Too.” She said the discussion encouraged her to take up space.
“It’s 70 degrees out,” she said. “I should go outside. I should not give power to white supremacists before they’ve even done anything.”
Micaela Zavattieri, a junior in the College of Agriculture, said she began to question whether she should still go to graduate school for environmental policy as she watched Trump take the lead in state after state on Tuesday night.
“It was just a lot of anxiety,” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what? It’ll be too hard to do this. I won’t do it.’ And then I woke up and I was like — ‘That’s ridiculous.’”
The next day, Zavattieri spoke with friends and hardened her resolve to one day counter Trump’s rollbacks on environmental policies, she said.
Caleb Brehm, a graduate student in the College of Engineering, said he also plans to go into an environment-related field that may be affected by Trump’s policy decisions, but he’s not worried.
“I’m not huge into politics, so I haven’t followed it that much,” Brehm said.
Still, the results of the election will affect the environmental engineer’s future career.
“What kind of environmental policy comes out of (the election) will depend on who wins,” he said, “so that might affect me looking for a job next year. I’m sure once I start looking for a job, I’ll be more stressed.”
Lamewona said she knew that if voters were able to look past Trump’s transgressions before the 2016 election, they would be able to look past them now. But even with that in mind, watching 48% of voters support Trump on Tuesday still hurt, she said.
“So much of my identity is on the ballot,” said Lamewona, a Black woman whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Togo and Benin. “There are so many parts of myself and so many parts of every community that I’m a part of that is at risk in either situation — I promise I’m not gonna feel safe under a Biden presidency, either.
“It just feels like, wow, people are really able to just look past the hardships of so many parts of my identity. And I call them my fellow Americans. And that hurts a lot, actually.”
The sting of the election results was intensified by a summer of conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement, allyship and protests that gave Lamewona hope.
And the message around 67 million Trump voters are sending her?
“It really is personal,” she said. “I am going to take that as, ‘OK so, 67 million Americans hate me.’”
The daughter of Argentinian immigrants, Zavattieri said she also worries about what her community stands to lose from another four years of Trump’s immigration policies.
“It’s just how people will treat each other after this,” she said. “How people will get treated by government officials, police. I feel like tensions are so high right now, and no matter who wins they’re gonna get worse. But especially Trump will help fan the flames.”
Alexandra Ware, a sophomore in the College of Science, said the blatant lack of respect candidates and voters displayed during this election cycle unsettled her. She voted for the first time on Tuesday, but said she still remembers the way her parents and others talked about presidential candidates growing up.
“Even in terms of the presidential debate, these two incredibly intellectual people usually met, talking about important things, like the economy and what’s better,” she said. “It was a really intellectual debate about what’s better for the country. And this election cycle, it’s felt like all the things you learn about the president when you’re younger, they don’t apply anymore. It’s more of a petty battle.
“It’s almost felt like the position of the presidency has been degraded, and that’s not just on Trump’s side. That’s on the American people’s side and even on the Democratic side, too.”
Though Lamewona voted for Biden, she said she thinks the likelihood of violence will increase if he wins, nationally and in the Greater Lafayette area.
“West Lafayette does not feel safe to me,” she said. “Didn’t they literally just have a white supremacist hired to the Lafayette Police Department?”
But she said she was comforted by the fact that some of her friends offered to accompany her if she feels uncomfortable going outside. She encouraged others who feel the same way to take advantage of those offering help.
“Corny as it sounds, it’s definitely OK to not be OK,” she said. “It’s OK to feel deeply affected by the politics of the country. Just know you’re definitely not alone in feeling that.”
Lamewona said she wasn’t sure what the rest of her week would look like, but laughed at the prospect of completing assignments while the presidential election is being decided.
“I just need my assignments to get canceled,” she said. “That’s my official request. There’s so many emotions happening in my brain. I’m like, ‘So much of the country is at risk right now, but let me write this lab report really quick.’ Like, what?”
Zavattieri said she also finds it hard to focus.
“I don’t want to take a calculus quiz while the country is deciding a really important thing,” she said. “I don’t want to take my exams, I’m paying attention to what the country’s doing right now.”
In the middle of a presidential election drawn out by the pandemic, Lamewona’s also thinking about the political organizing left to do afterward.
“Amongst my people, there’s an understanding that no matter the result, we’re still fighting,” she said. “Because either way, we’re not gonna be protected. One is obviously worse than the other, but at the end of the day we’re gonna regroup, and we’re gonna keep fighting another day.
“You shouldn’t have to fight to be seen as a human person, but that is just the reality.”
Taylor Benes contributed reporting.