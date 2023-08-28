The woman killed Friday afternoon after a semi-truck crushed their car in a collision on Robinson and Dehart streets has been identified as 24-year-old Sara Brown.
After an autopsy Monday morning, Carrie Costello, the Tippecanoe County coroner, announced that the young woman died of blunt force injury of the head and neck, ruling the cause accidental, with toxicology tests pending.
Sara Brown was a graduate teaching assistant in the College of Human Development and Family Studies since 2021, according to LinkedIn. She wrote that she had an interest in children's educational media, and she was also a music journalist, radio host and freelance writer. She earned her bachelor's degree in psychology in 2021 from Arkansas State University and her master's from Purdue in May.
A dark-colored Chevrolet sedan, facing North River Road, had its roof crushed toward the driver's side with its airbags deployed. A semi-truck stopped next to it had mild body damage to its left side and the front bull bar was bent back.
According to a West Lafayette Police Department press release, the sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She had swerved for an unknown reason, struck a parked car and ricocheted into the path of the semi-truck.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. According to the press release, he did not appear to be impaired but was taken to a hospital for a protocol drug test.
A bystander who declined to be named said she heard the semi-truck “screaming past” through an open window before hearing what she said sounded like “a semi bouncing.”
“We’re almost positive the girl was pulled out behind that Chevy,” said Maggie Lescher, 20. “The semi was fine, and we’re pretty sure she got hit fast.”
A bystander who declined to give her name said she saw the semi-truck speeding down the street immediately before she heard the crash. Another said police arrived “within 30 seconds of the crash.”
An officer appeared to give the semi-truck driver a sobriety test, asking him to walk heel-to-toe in a straight line.