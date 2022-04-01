TikTok personality turned music sensation, Tai Verdes, amazed the stage at Loeb Theater Thursday night. The indie pop singer performed a roughly hour-long set for the sold out audience.
Students sang along to some of Verdes’ top songs, like “A.O.K” and “Stuck in the Middle.”
The resounding opinion by concert-goers was that Verdes lit up the stage.
“Tai was so good,” said Jordan Nofzinger, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “He’s just such a happy person.”
Nofzinger and Claire Brogan, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, were in the front row for the concert.
“It was amazing,” Brogan agreed.
Many members of the audience mentioned Verdes’s stage presence as being a highlight of the night, as he went into the crowd twice during his performance and ran across the stage to get audience interaction throughout the set.
“Tai has such a good stage presence,” said Sarah Manuel, a freshman in the Krannert School of Management. “It was so good.”
Regan Brady, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, who was with Manuel for the concert, agreed.
“The concert was awesome,” Brady said.
Before Verdes took the stage, the crowd was warmed up by the opening band, Now Hiring.
The Purdue-based band opened for Verdes with a 30-minute set with both original songs and covers. The band, who won Student Concert Committee’s Instagram contest, was well-received by the audience, with clapping and cheering echoing through the theater.
"They were vibey and having fun," said Matt Brown, a junior in the College of Engineering. "Even though I couldn't understand them much, they were a good band."
Thomas Deucher, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, echoed a similar sentiment.
“(Now Hiring was) a sigh of relief,” Deucher said. “And (an) exalt of energy to release from the stresses and toils of daily life.”