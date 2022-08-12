Purdue Police Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete said she would want to expand on a lot of things PUPD already does and make minor changes to make the department more effective for its goals.
Wiete was the last police chief finalist to give her presentation to the public, and she focused on where the department is now and highlighted future problems police officers may face.
She said PUPD is “behind the times” with social media and needs to have a bigger presence there. With something like a Twitter account, getting information out to the public would be much easier and faster.
She mentioned a lot of challenges involved in technology, including cyber crimes and even the issue of storing body camera footage.
The list of future problems PUPD may have to face is long, she said, with issues like civil unrest, gun violence and recruitment and retainment. She said PUPD is down around six officers, so they need to be more creative with how to recruit, who to recruit and how to retain them.
One main part of her presentation was a discussion of diversity and inclusion.
Wiete said one of her goals is to talk and have discussions with minority groups and grow partnerships with groups in the community.
On potential solutions, she said she wants to create a chief advisory board. The board would include “community stakeholders,” those with strong community connections and some students, to tell the chief what they want to see done better and problems they see in the community.
Wiete highlighted several policies PUPD already has in place that, she said, are good policies to maintain. Especially, she said, for the mental health policies they have.
Specifically, Wiete talked about the Crisis Intervention Team training nearly all PUPD officers have. Wiete said she was one of the first in the department to get the CIT-Memphis Model training and actually went to Memphis for it. She expanded on the crucial relationship PUPD has with Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Service and the National Alliance for Mental Illness.
But there is still more they can do for mental health issues, she said. She is looking into having emotional support animals to help respond to mental health related issues and just be around the community.
PUPD can be smarter about their policing habits, she said, focusing on intelligence-led policing to be more preventative.
They can look more deeply into patterns in traffic accidents to see if there’s a correlation to prevent, for example, pedestrians being hit by cars.
“I am exactly what you need here,” Wiete said to wrap up her presentation Friday.
She was only asked one question from the audience: “What does stress look like for you, and what is your self care?”
Wiete said she has a meditation app, and will sometimes take five or 10 minutes to meditate and relax. She also likes to run and bike and has a great support system from her family, she said.
She would be most excited about getting out and making more connections, she said.
Most of the time she is in the office and doesn’t get out to interact with the community while at work, she said, but she is involved with the community and would like to be out more on the job.