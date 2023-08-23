A Lafayette woman was arrested Friday after allegedly battering a 62-year-old woman with her own cane.
Officers responded to a City Bus depot about 9 p.m. after reports of a battery. They reportedly found the 62-year-old bleeding severely from a wound on her head and covered in blood, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim reportedly told police Melissa Adams, 37, had "attacked" her and "knocked her to the ground" with her own cane, the affidavit says.
An employee of City Bus who allegedly witnessed the incident reportedly told police he had pulled Adams off the victim, and provided surveillance camera footage of the alleged assault to police.
Officers reportedly located Adams nearby and arrested her. Adams then allegedly admitted to the assault.
During the arrest, Adams allegedly tried to break free from custody by shoving an officer, but was detained and transported to jail.
Adams is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.