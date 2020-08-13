Days after the Big Ten announced its postponement of the fall sports season, head football coach Jeff Brohm proposed his own plan for playing football this spring.
In a seven-page document published Thursday, Brohm outlines a season where student-athletes compete in eight games in one of two ways.
Plan A, according to Brohm's document, includes six divisional games and two crossover games, which would be rivalry games if applicable.
Plan B would have players competing in six divisional games, one crossover game and one seeded game to determine a conference champion.
His plan goes into detail on how many practices would be allowed over the course of the season and how many padded practices would be allowed.
During the normal season, only one padded practice would be allowed per week, according to the plan.
For the first two weeks of the spring season, northernmost teams would travel south to play, and vice versa for Weeks 6 and 7, per the plan. The document proposes that football games would be played on Saturdays and college basketball on Sundays.
The coronavirus is mentioned briefly in the "health and safety factors" page of the plan.
"Developments in Covid prevention and treatment will occur," the document states.
Included in these developments is a vaccine, greater knowledge of prevention and handling of the virus, better medical protocols, faster testing and the study of professional sports leagues to follow their expertise as they too figure out how to deal with the pandemic.
Brohm's plan details a calendar for how football would work from January 2021 all the way to January 2022, when teams would either play Power 5 Conference Champs or compete in the Big Ten Championship.
Further details on the exact dates of Brohm's proposed calendar can be found in the attached PDF.