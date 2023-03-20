Multiple student organizations are planning protests after Purdue College Republicans invited Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles to give a speech on transgender issues.
This comes after Knowles and the Young America’s Foundation, an organization sponsoring the event, threatened to sue Purdue over claims Purdue was attempting to stop the event, according to the YAF website.
The speech will happen Thursday at the Purdue Memorial Union North Ballroom at 7 p.m.
YAF sent the legal demand letter Wednesday afternoon, claiming “leftist” administrators said they intended to do “everything within their power” to prevent Knowles from speaking, according to the YAF website.
YAF claims the Student Activities Office ordered students to stop advertising the event after claiming it had not been approved by the university.
Provost Patrick Wolfe said the speech will still be happening because it has “final approval” from the university.
In addition to the $8,750 Purdue’s Student Organization Grant Allocation Board is paying for the event, an extra $4,350 is being used for police presence based on Purdue Police Department’s assessment of “expected disruption” from protests, according to local media.
Attendees to the event will be required to pass through metal detectors and a list of prohibited items includes posters, weapons, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, umbrellas, strollers, noisemakers and any type of bag, according to the YAF website.
There are two planned demonstrations on Thursday. One is titled “No Fascists on Campus: Protect Trans Students, Protect Yourself.” No organization is listed on the poster as an organizer. This protest will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the PMU North Ballroom. The Young Democratic Socialists of America said in their official statement they will be hosting a protest on the PMU steps at 6:30 p.m. in “support of trans rights.”
“Together,” the YDSA said, “we will show Knowles and his ilk that our community will not be divided by hate.”
There will also be an LGBTQ block party on Memorial Mall from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday.
The university said they will not be taking sides over Knowles’ visit, citing its “Commitment to Freedom of Expression” policy that reads that external speakers do not represent the university or its ideas.
During their March meeting Monday, the University Senate approved a motion to show support for LGBTQ students in light of Michael Knowles' visit to campus, with 54 votes in favor and four against.