When it comes to climate change, humanity is like a child with a marshmallow in front of them.
The child can either eat the marshmallow now or wait and get a second one later. Senior in the College of Engineering Morgan Smith said Generation Z is the child that waits.
“My generation is not eating one marshmallow, we are waiting to get the bigger benefits that come from long-term solutions,” she said.
As part of the “Tough Tech for Climate” panel, Smith recounts her time speaking at an Indiana state Senate hearing, where she had to explain to a senator with diagrams how nuclear energy is a carbon-neutral fuel.
“I think that is why it’s very important for both students and community (members) like me to testify in Senate hearings, because we have the technical knowledge that our legislators don’t,” Smith said.
But testifying at a Senate hearing is not the only way people at Purdue can help with the future of carbon neutrality, said Richard Lester, the former head of the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“(Nuclear scientists’) mission is to advance knowledge and to educate students in science and technology and other areas of scholarship so as to benefit the nation and the world,” Lester said.
Lester had several suggestions for how universities can help slow climate change, such as by supporting local communities’ climate-related efforts, lobbying legislators to pass climate policies and furthering research and developing technology.
“To achieve major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, we are going to need to pursue two tracks simultaneously,” Lester said. “We need to go as far as we can and as fast as we can with the technologies and policies that we have now. We need to invest in, invent and deploy new technologies and tools.”
This is where Purdue students can help, he said. With the combination of ideas from students and with the resources of industrial and financial partners as well as the engagement of community organizations, Lester believes that positive change can happen.
Smith agreed, focusing on what the younger generations can do.
“The way our generation cares about climate is very different from previous generations because we have a much more positive attitude toward nuclear energy, from what I’ve seen,” Smith said.
Purdue already has a nuclear reactor in West Lafayette, which Lester said is helping set up students for success in combating climate change.
“I’m talking about the exploration of a small modular reactor to meet the energy needs of the Purdue campus,” Lester said.
Kiefer Earl, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said nuclear energy is going to help with the prevention of climate change.
“I’m definitely excited for the future, and I think everything they talked about is definitely promising (for the future),” Earl said.
Sam Sherman, another sophomore in the College of Engineering, agreed with Earl.
“I think a lot more people should have a more open mind to nuclear energy, because it’s not as dangerous as it seems,” he said.
The “Tough Tech for Climate” lecture is part of two Purdue lecture series, the Purdue Engineering Distinguished Lecture Series and the ‘Understanding Tomorrow’s Nuclear Energy’ series. Both will have their next installments on Jan. 18.