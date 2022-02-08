An indecent exposure case was reported to Purdue police on Sunday.
This case is an example of "Zoom-bombing," PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. The offender exposed their private parts in an online Zoom class.
The incident took place Thursday, according to PUPD logs, and was reported by the professor.
The offender was not a student in that class and was kicked off the call shortly. Kang said they also made “rude and nasty comments on the chat.”
Kang said they don’t know how the Zoom invitation was sent to the offender and are actively investigating the case.
There are no suspects, he said.