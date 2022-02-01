A controversial bill that targets the teaching of critical race theory in public schools passed in the Indiana House on Wednesday night, sending it to the Indiana Senate for a final vote.
House Bill 1134, which requires schools to post educational activities and curricular materials on the school’s website, passed with a 60-37 vote in the Republican-supermajority House.
Some students and professors criticized the bill for being parent controlled and promoting censorship in schools.
It states that parents will be allowed to “opt in or opt out of certain educational activities and curricular materials under certain conditions,” according to Indiana General Assembly’s website.
The bill is a “parent-pleasing bill,” said Quentin Smith, a junior in the College of Education and the president of the Purdue Student Education Council.
“It’s kind of hypocritical because the same parents who want to limit the curriculum, who want to change the curriculum, are the same parents who don’t even go to the classrooms,” he said. “They don’t look up standards, they don’t look at the textbooks that are online for free.
“They don’t even talk to teachers.”
Smith said it could affect him and his plans to become a teacher in the near future.
“(This bill is) something that hurts me inside, especially being a junior,” Smith said. “In a year, I’ll be a student teaching.”
Rachel Witt, board president of the West Lafayette Community School Corporation, said schools have curriculum review for textbook adoption, and parents are invited to be on the textbook adoption committee to look at that book in advance.
“Those mechanisms do exist, I watch that play out in our schools, and that work is (never) done,” she said. “There's always a need to continue that work, but to just say to teachers that they're not qualified to do the job that they've been specifically trained to do.
“That's offensive.”
Janet Alsup, head of Curriculum and Instruction within the College of Education, said the bill is complex and would put “additional strain” on teachers with all the changes and could affect future teachers in the making.
“Indiana already has a pretty significant teacher shortage in most areas,” she said. “Even as a college of education, we're working very hard all the time to increase our enrollments to get more teachers in the field working with students in our state.”
In the 2019-2020 academic year, there were 66,784 teachers in Indiana public schools. The year after that, the number dropped to 61,529 teachers, according to the Indiana Department of Education’s website.
“(This bill) could potentially make that situation worse,” Alsup said.
“It’s tough when you know the education system is not going to be as safe or as enlightening for your child as it is for other people’s children,” political science professor, and parent herself, Valeria Sinclair-Chapman said. “They really want to stay stuck in dogma that could make them and others less safe.
One section of the 54-page bill states that schools cannot compel teachers to “affirm, adopt or adhere” to some of the following clauses:
“Any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to another sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin.
“An individual, by virtue of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
There was a similar bill in the Senate that didn’t pass because of the comments made about Nazism.
“House Bill 1134 differs slightly from its Senate counterpart but contains the same language that would prohibit divisive content,” according to reporting by the Indianapolis Star. “The House version contains a ban on ‘divisive concepts’ but would allow teachers to condemn Nazism and other concepts, such as Marxism and fascism.”
Smith said if one censors parts of history, the intent behind teaching it is lost.
“History is discomforting in general, right?” he said. “If you begin to feel uncomfortable about a subject, that means you care about it.”
Challenging students’ ideas is part of education, Alsup said.
“Why is discomfort necessarily a bad thing to happen in an educational setting,” Alsup said. “Some of the most powerful things that I've learned in my life have been because they've been a little bit hard to read, or a little bit hard to hear about.”
Witt said the responsibility doesn’t fall upon the teachers to “create an artificial reality.”
“It's important that difficult history be taught in context and be taught with accuracy and be taught with an objective to make better humans and to avoid repeating mistakes,” she said.
Smith said the reasons people aren’t supporting this bill is because this is a “a big culture war over critical race theory.”
“People are thinking that schools are indoctrinating (students), which isn’t a new idea,” he said. “But it’s only increased in the last two years to where I think there’s been a mass panic among parents, because they don’t think their children are getting the best education.”
Sinclair-Chapman explained critical race theory as putting race at the center of understanding social, political and economic phenomena.
“Critical race theory would have us look to see how those institutions have influenced our understanding of race and of these outcomes that we normalize,” she said. “So (it’s about) not normalizing it, but to really say, ‘How can we challenge the status quo with our understanding of race?’”
Sinclair-Chapman said the condemnation of critical race theory comes from parents being scared their children might challenge the ideals they grew up with.
“It can be threatening to some who would like to insist that a certain way of understanding history is the only way of understanding history and only that way of doing so is patriotic,” she said.
Many people grew up considering Columbus as a hero, she said.
“So when their children come home and say that maybe he wasn’t such a hero, it challenges their understanding of the world. It creates perhaps some distance between them and their children.”
Smith said the bill would have consequences for not just current students and teachers, but potential teachers as well.
“Just knowing that one piece of legislation could go through the (state) House and the (state) Senate and then be signed into law, and it could just ruin my entire dream.
“All I can think about is if this passes (in the Senate), I’m out,” Smith said. “I don’t want to be censored. It’s not worth it. Giving more power to the parents than you give to the professionals is something that’s built for failure.”
Several teachers are considering quitting the profession if this bill passes the Senate, Witt said.
There are other ways legislators can support teachers, she said. This includes treating teachers with professional respect, creating funding for equitable pay, offering opportunities for enrichment and helping relieve student loan expenses that stem from pursuing a career in teaching.
“There's a whole lot of other things that can be done to improve the quality of teaching in the state of Indiana and the retention of teachers in the state of Indiana,” she said. “This bill is not it.”
She said she encourages everyone to call and email their legislators to amplify their voices against this bill.
“If every (student) who's a registered voter, in their particular counties (in Indiana), makes those emails, that's important feedback for legislators to hear from current students at Purdue saying, ‘This isn’t okay.’”