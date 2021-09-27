Purdue police recovered "multiple weapons from a vehicle parked on the street with its trunk open" Sunday afternoon, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed in a 2:24 p.m. email Monday.
Dotty said police responded to a suspicious incident call at 12:07 p.m. Sunday and found the car. The owner of the vehicle was found and brought in for questioning, the email reads, and the investigation revealed "there is no active threat to the campus community."
Though Doty didn't confirm the location of the incident in more detail than "the 100 block of Waldron Street," crime logs show the car was parked in front of 118 Waldron St., which is the location of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house.
See initial Exponent reporting here.
It's still unclear what types of weapons were found.
Doty said all further questions should be directed to the county prosecutor.