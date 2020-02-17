Howard Doster, a Purdue Extension and agricultural economics professor, died on Thursday, according to a Purdue News Service release.
In 1968 Doster joined Purdue's faculty as an Extension farm management specialist. He attended The Ohio State University where he obtained his doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in agricultural economics.
Doster enjoyed an active career, having co-authored numerous extension and research articles with 43 university colleagues. Throughout his career, he also received many awards including the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association's Certificate of Distinction and the Purdue Agricultural Economics Department's Career Distinguished Service Award, among others.
Despite his retirement in 2001, Doster remained active in his association with Purdue agriculture. Notably Doster never missed a Top Farmer Workshop nor the Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry, according to the release. His stellar attendance resulted in his appearance at all 52 Top Farmer Workshops and all 53 fish frys, per the release.
His passion for teaching could be felt beyond the classroom. According to the release, Doster and his wife, Barbara, served as peer advisory couple coaches since 1975. In this role they aided farm couples in eight states work through problems in solving multi-generation problems and opportunities.
Doster's commitment and dedication to both farm families and the Department of Agriculture was "unparalleled," said Jayson Lusk, distinguished professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Economics in the release.