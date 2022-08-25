The Lambda Phi Epsilon pledges are pumped.
There are 50 men’s fraternities on campus and four in the Multicultural Greek Council, but these pledges got bids to join from a chapter of the largest Asian-interest fraternity in the country.
The next night, the near-dozen file into a line of cars parked outside the Purdue Memorial Union. A five-minute drive takes them to the only house near Purdue’s campus owned by an MGC organization.
All locked in the same room, they wait for about two hours before members blindfold them with blue bandanas and take them to the dance floor, where their “pledge dad” — the brother in charge of the pledges — explains some of the basics of the pledge process.
A 17-page anonymously-submitted report that includes access to the Purdue chapter’s official Google Drive along with 214 documents and screenshots from fraternity group chats outlines extensive claims about the fraternity’s alleged hazing practices, alcohol violations, “numerous” reported cases of sexual and domestic assault, the brothers’ attempts to cover up those reports, mocking and retaliating against alleged victims and ongoing underground functions last year despite being on organizational probation.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email earlier this month that Purdue and the Lambda Phi Epsilon international headquarters are investigating the organization, and the headquarters put the chapter on “cease and desist.”
Lambda headquarters Executive Director Zachary Antonius said no member of the board will comment, other than acknowledging an ongoing investigation, until the investigation’s conclusion. He didn’t respond to a follow-up email asking what the rules of the cease and desist status are.
Purdue Fraternities, Sororities and Cooperative Life Director Brandon Cutler said he doesn’t speak for Lambda Phi Epsilon, but cease and desist generally means all fraternity operations must stop: no meetings, programs, events, functions or activities.
Doty said the fraternity will have the chance to respond through the Multicultural Greek Council judicial process in the coming weeks.
MGC Director Donnie Otto didn’t respond to an email for comment, and Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities Director Jeff Stefancic referred The Exponent to Doty’s statement.
Hazing allegations
One of the documents included in the report, titled “Fall 2018 Pledge Schedule,” lays out the week-by-week pledge activities described above. Although the title of the document says 2018, the dates listed for each of the events align with Fridays and Saturdays, the agreed-upon days, from spring 2022.
The Lambda Phi Epsilon international headquarters published the Noble Brotherhood program, the new member education plan for the fraternity that very closely dictates the week-by-week activities preparing pledges for crossing into brotherhood.
The Stronger Student section, the health and wellness program for pledges, starts with a disclaimer telling new members to seek out a health professional before starting, but like much of what goes on at the Purdue chapter, the brothers apparently went off-book for new member education.
For the next six weeks, they returned to the house for another round of “take-out,” which is what the Lambdas call pledge events.
During one week, the blindfolds went back on, according to the pledge schedule, and the pledges were put in random places all around the house. They had to communicate non-verbally to get back into their line order. A “line” is what some MGC organizations call the pledge class, and line numbers are given to pledges and they “earn” their line number and nickname at initiation.
The next week, active brothers asked the pledges what their nicknames were, the pledge schedule reads. Among MGC organizations, only initiated members are allowed to call each other by the nicknames given once they become members. So even if the pledges got it right, the pledge schedule said the brothers should have “shit on them” for saying the nicknames while still only pledges.
The pledges have to earn the nicknames, but how they earn them is up to whatever a brother wants to make them do. One example in the pledge schedule is to make them do “lambdas” for each letter of the alphabet until the name is spelled out. “Lambdas” are a type of knuckle push-up, in which the pledge makes the lambda hand sign on the ground while doing push-ups.
Some of the pledges asked the pledge dad if they could reschedule take-out, referred to as TO by the fraternity, the pledge dad said in a group chat with other executive board members. After talking it over, the pledge dad decided to tell the pledges they had two options: either do TO every Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of once a week, or change their schedules and keep TO at 8 p.m. on Fridays.
“What if they choose to do it on Tuesday and Wednesday lol,” one brother responds, concerned he’ll have to give up two nights of his week.
“I doubt they’d want to push (two) days in a row,” another texts back.
“We have fun hazing,” a third says.
Those same brothers could make the pledges do calisthenics at any point during TO. Active brothers are given numbers along with their nicknames once initiated. Their line number, which ranged from 150 to 182 for last semester’s active brothers, determines the number of a certain exercise they could inflict on a pledge. For example, the pledge dad was 154, so he could make pledges do “high knees” for 154 seconds at any point, a pledge process sheet called “Numbers sign up” said.
Pledges have to perform tasks for brothers, too. One brother told others in a group chat that he rewarded one of the pledges for taking a quiz for him. A sheet called “Pledge tasks” showed the task each pledge had to take on. One had to run a Chegg account and send brothers answers to questions when they asked, another had to set timers and text a brother when it went off and another had to get the brothers alcohol any time they asked.
In one week of TO, the pledges were harassed by brothers for not being able to memorize large amounts of information about the fraternity’s history and structure. The brothers had discretion with this, too, the pledge schedule reads. Their one rule: nothing “too demeaning.”
None of the 11 active or inactive members The Exponent emailed or messaged over LinkedIn responded to requests for comment about the allegations included in the report.
Crossing/Initiation Week
The ninth week is crossing and initiation week, according to the pledge schedule.
The pledges were stressed and tired by this point, and they looked like it, a female student who is part of an MGC sorority said. She said she wants to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation by members of the MGC community. Some of the pledges have dropped, and the Lambdas dropped one who, according to their group chat, “couldn’t take it mentally or physically.”
Those who made it that far had only seven days until they were brothers. But it didn’t get easier.
Tuesday was Rice Night.
Their recitation of expected info was especially long, and any punishment would be on top of dry rice, according to the pledge schedule. The pledge dad pulled them out one at a time to talk about the pledge process while the others knelt on rice and the brothers messed with them. At the end of the night, they all had to “push,” which is what one woman, who is friends with many of the pledges, said the Lambdas call knuckle push-ups.
They were sent one by one to the house on Thursday, where a brother was waiting to accuse of them of breaking the rules, the pledge schedule reads. The brother poured water on each pledge as punishment, and at the end, they were asked whether they wanted to “drop’’ or whether they wanted their line brother to be dropped.
“I am writing this report because this behavior has been going on for far too long without any repercussions/accountability,” the author of the report said. “It has come to a point where we are genuinely concerned for the safety and well-being of the students on campus if this fraternity continues to run at Purdue University.”
National problem
The Purdue Lambdas aren’t the first to face these types of allegations.
Three pledges to Lambda Phi Epsilon chapters across the country have died in the last 17 years: Kenny Luong at UC Irvine in 2005, Jack Phoummarath at the University of Texas in 2005 and Peter Tran at San Francisco State University in 2013, according to reporting by New University of UC Irvine, the Houston Chronicle and the San Francisco Examiner.
Luong died during an unpadded football game, which took place after the pledges did knuckle push-ups on gravel, did standing jumps while landing on their chests without using their hands to catch themselves and drank two gallons of water in one sitting. The game was played between 10 of the pledges against about 40 brothers and alumni.
Phoummarath and Tran died from alcohol poisoning.
The Daily Northwestern reported in 2008 that in an event called “Drink ’Til You Drop,” the seven remaining pledges in what started as a 13-member pledge class drank gallons of Tabasco-ketchup mixes for several hours and performed calisthenics throughout the night. All pledges dropped out before being initiated.
Three Lambda chapters have been expelled from their campuses and three more were suspended for hazing since then.
Sexual assault, relationship violence allegations
The report alleges “numerous” cases of sexual assault and relationship violence by members of Lambda Phi Epsilon, going as far as saying there’s at least one woman who comes out with an allegation every semester, although there is only evidence provided in the report for two incidences.
Purdue’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi responded to allegations made last semester by ending its official collaboration with the Lambdas, according to a letter the Asian-interest sorority sent to the fraternity included in the report.
“We recognize that not all brothers of Purdue LPhiE should be labeled with negative connotations that may come from organizational reputations,” the letter reads. “However, our chapter has decided to put the physical and emotional well-being of our sisters as a priority to ensure that each individual knows that their voice is heard and matters.”
The international headquarters of both organizations formally partnered in 2015, according to the Lambda Phi Epsilon website. Internationally, the partnership means sharing an executive director and co-hosting a convention. Locally, it means co-hosted functions, philanthropy and activities.
The letter said all of that was ceased at the Purdue chapters for the rest of last semester and would be re-evaluated on a semesterly basis. Brothers are still allowed at aKDPhi events, and individual sisters may maintain their relationships with Lambdas, but the two are indefinitely unaffiliated.
The report also detailed accusations of relationship violence in March by one of the brothers against a woman, K, who chose to go unnamed because of the sensitive nature of the allegations and the fear of a lawsuit.
Everybody’s heard stories about victims and how they react, she said in a phone call, but it’s different when it happens to you.
She said she wanted to do something after it happened, so she reached out to members of the Lambdas because she thought it would just be better if the brother’s fraternity handled it internally.
“Brothers are supposed to be there for the highs and lows and also to hold each other accountable,” she said.
The Lambdas’ risk manager, the member in charge of keeping a Greek organization responsible, told her in a phone call that the brother admitted his guilt and was put on probation, a witness to the call wrote in a statement.
“I thought the Lambdas had it under control,” she said, “but I guess that’s not really what happened.”
The brother, who the Exponent is not identifying because he hasn’t been charged with a crime, then filed a harassment complaint to the Office of Institutional Equity on March 31, saying K was trying to defame him. Katie Sermersheim, associate vice provost and dean of students, sent them both a letter dismissing the complaint and instituting a mutual no-contact order on April 5.
The brother created a group chat with eight other members of the fraternity, according to Facebook Messenger screenshots, to talk about the allegations. The then-president wasn’t happy with the statement the brother included in his letter to OIE and jumped on him to be more careful with his words.
“You already sent (the office of the dean of students that)?! Don’t say details about it or they’ll think that the girl might be the (victim),” he typed.
That group chat became a place where the group strategized how to make sure the accused brother stayed in a good light.
“Our stance (is) we want (the) full picture (and) will wait for school and chapter to de-letter (and) we can probably drag it until he graduates, so I think social prohibition is clutch,” one brother said, supporting the plan to put the brother on probation.
But chapter meeting minutes from last semester and pictures of the brother at the Lambdas’ table at Night Market, an annual event hosted by the Asian-American Association, show he was not suspended from functions or activities.
“OK, so just ignore (K) and let her shit her pants right?” the risk manager said to the group chat.
K reached out to the risk manager again for a document with all the discipline the fraternity enforced on the brother, and the risk manager consulted the group chat before discouraging her from it.
“Don’t write anything,” one brother told the risk manager. “It only makes (the accused brother) look more guilty.”
“Agree with not writing anything,” the risk manager responded.
Getting a document with a signature from the fraternity president would take a while, and even still, it wouldn’t be official, the risk manager told K. “I don’t know how useful that would be though.”
They talked about backtracking what the risk manager promised K because admitting they were punishing the brother implied guilt.
“She took what I said and over-exaggerated,” the risk manager said about a phone call with her. He told the rest of the group chat he never said that the brother admitted guilt, and he didn’t know where she got that from.
Minutes from the June chapter meeting listed the brother’s name as a point of action.
“I think it’s pretty important that we help (him) clear his name (as) it’s getting pretty serious at this point,” the chapter president wrote.
Emily Feinstein, the director of fraternal standards for Lambda Phi Epsilon, said on June 16 the brother is on interim suspension pending his investigation, according to the report, which will take 60 days to complete.
The brother responded to an email for comment with a denial of the allegations.
Academic dishonesty
The “Academic Library” is included in a Lambda Google Drive called “Important Chapter Documents.” The drive includes 41 folders labeled with course names from ENGR 132 to MGMT 506 to ENGL 420.
Each folder includes copies of completed homework, lab assignments and notes. Some include cheat sheets for final exams. The first completed homework assignment in the CS 159 folder is an academic integrity statement.
The “Access and User Guidelines” file in the folder outlines the rules for the Academic Library.
First on the list: Don’t share the documents with anyone outside the chapter. Members also aren’t allowed to talk about the library to anyone else, it reads. They’re also told not to plagiarize or alter the documents.
The brother who created the document said in the guidelines that his vision is for the chapter to maintain a 3.2 GPA or higher.
“None of the brothers ever compromised their integrity by offering to help cheat in any way,” he wrote, “but provided detailed instruction on how to succeed in the course, provide previous study material, as well as listen to me complain as they had been in my situation before.”
The brother graduated in 2015 from the Krannert School of Management, and there is a page written about his accomplishments at Purdue in the alumni section of Krannert’s website. MGMT 100 and 301 classes taught him how to “make his résumé stand out and how to develop and deliver an elevator pitch.”
Copies of those can be found in the Academic Library.
Underground functions
This isn’t the first time the Purdue chapter of Lambda Phi Epsilon has come under fire.
The fraternity was on organizational probation until May because of alcohol, endangerment and student organization violations, according to the OSRR. Despite those restrictions, the Lambdas carried on with underground functions, the report alleges.
“They created a party invite list, so they could claim their parties were small kickbacks,” the report reads. “Anybody could get into their parties as long as they weren’t on the blacklist.”
A Google document titled “Blacklist” is attached and lists 19 people, most of them because they were pledges who dropped, prohibited from parties. One from last semester was marked as a “girl causing problems,” and the next entry was a man noted as her “soulmate.”
Screenshots included with the report show messages between brothers seemingly planning a party, which the report said was a Grand Prix party, and coordinating who will bring what and how much alcohol. A Google sheet attached called “Grand Prix Party Structure Job” listed jobs, like bartender, guarding the door and roaming the house.