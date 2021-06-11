Here are more takeaways from Friday's board of trustees meeting.
Equity Task Force updates
John Gates, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, gave an update on upcoming goals and accomplishments. He announced new recruiters will soon be hired to aid in the recruitment of more Black Boilermakers.
The recruiters will work through the admissions officer, as well as help with faculty hiring and graduate student recruitment, Gates said.
Two recruiters will be hired initially - one to work with Indianapolis schools and one to work in the northwest region of Indiana - seeking out prospective students and building relationships with high schools. “They’re going to be bridges,” Gates said.
Along with the recruiters, two new people will be hired in African American studies.
“This is just the beginning of a larger commitment to expand Black representation, improve experiences and success of Black Boilermakers that we will be undertaking,” he said in a Purdue News release.
Through May 31, Purdue raised $26.9 million for minority scholarship and recruitment efforts, according to Purdue News, which is an increase over the $3.4 million raised in fiscal year 2020.
Griffin Halls renamed
Griffin Hall North and South will be renamed after Purdue alumni Frieda and Winifred Parker, respectively. The two women worked to integrate Purdue dorms after being denied access to West Lafayette residences in 1946.
"This is a proud, proud day for everyone involved," a spokesperson for the family said during the meeting.
Professor honors
Six professors were given honor titles by the board.
- Joshua Chan was named the Olson Professor in Management.
- Yanjun Li was named the Lewis B. Cullman Professor of Management.
- George Wodicka was named the Reilly Professor of Biomedical Engineering.
- Ellen Ernst Kossek was named a Distinguished Professor of Management.
- Faming Liang was named a Distinguished Professor of Statistics.
- John Tesmer was named a Distinguished Professor of Biological Sciences.
Honorary degrees
Two students were given post-humous degrees. Rutuj Gavankar was granted a posthumous bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, and Melissa J Esh was granted a doctorate degree in philosophy. Both students had been expected to graduate in May.
Facilities named
The board approved the naming of the Bob and Trudy Hull “All-American” Marching Band Complex, the Morgan and Kate Burke Southwest Entrance of Mackey Arena, and the Dave and Jacque Owens Career Development Gateway for Purdue Athletics.
The new marching band complex is part of a renovation to the Turf Recreation Exercise Center. Improvements include both expansion and addition of restrooms, Trudy Hall said at the meeting.
The athletics career development center is part of an initiative from Purdue athletics "to empower student-athletes through education, entrusting them with the resources needed to succeed and providing entrepreneurship opportunities," according to a Purdue News release.
Retirement age exemptions
Dr. Willie Reed, dean of the college of veterinary medicine, and Gary Bertoline, senior vice president for Purdue Online & Learning Innovation, were both granted exceptions to Purdue's mandatory retirement age to continue in their roles until June 30, 2024.