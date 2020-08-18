Four additional "Persona Non Grata" orders have been issued by the Purdue University Police Department since Aug. 11, bringing the number of people banned from campus in roughly the last two months to double-digits.
“Man, we’re PNGing everybody; what’s going on here?” PUPD Capt. Song Kang said with a laugh.
The first order was a five-year, campuswide ban issued to a 39-year-old man on Aug. 11. Kang said PUPD received multiple calls and reports of a man lurking in a residence hall parking lot. Kang said the man allegedly approached a female employee getting into her car after work and asked her if she wanted to "party."
“Odd behavior,” Kang said. “It wasn’t criminal, just odd and kind of creepy.”
The Exponent is not naming the individuals who were issued PNG orders, as they have not been charged with any crimes relating to their PNG order as of Tuesday.
Kang said that when PUPD arrived on the scene that night, the man wasn’t found, but the next day an officer located someone matching his description “lurking” around Horticulture Park around 9 p.m.
The man was exhibiting suspicious behavior, Kang said, hiding behind a tree. While he wasn’t charged with anything, the man had no Purdue affiliation, so was barred from campus, Kang said.
Issuing a five-year order for an incident of this nature is atypical, Kang said, as PNGs of this length are usually issued only if an individual poses a continual threat to the campus community.
“It might’ve been a miscommunication between officers,” Kang said, saying the order “may get bumped down to one year” upon review.
The second and third PNGs were issued the next day, Wednesday. The two middle-aged individuals — a man and a woman — were suspected of having a connection with the recent slew of Purdue Village burglaries.
Kang said the pair were “stopped because they were loading and unloading random items from Purdue Village. … They explained that they were collecting 'scrap metal' pieces.”
The pair’s car was full of items whose origin Kang said couldn’t be determined, but due to the recent break-ins and a lack of affiliation with Purdue, they were issued campuswide PNGs for a year.
“Unless they have a legitimate reason to come back,” Kang said. “If they enroll as students, sure, we’ll modify that.”
The final PNG was issued on Friday to a 28-year-old employee at the Union Club Hotel. The incident was reported as a theft of property at the hotel, with the employee receiving a PNG as a result.
Kang said the PNG was in connection to a personnel decision within the hotel. He said the decision was made to “place distance until the decision was finalized.”
Any time a PNG is issued, a copy of the order is given to both the individual and relevant Purdue administration, which Kang said allows for the individual to attempt to appeal the order.