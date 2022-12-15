Purdue Football will have a familiar face assisting the program during bowl preparations this month, as former Boilermaker quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach.
Athletics Director Mike Bobinski announced in a news release Thursday that Brees will relocate to West Lafayette during the coaching transition "to lend his knowledge, acumen and experiences to the squad of current Boilers."
Hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines, Brees will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes and participate in recruiting activities.
“Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,” Bobinski said in the release. “For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff.”
Purdue Football (8-5) won the Big Ten West Division title for the first time in program history this past season. With the trip to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2, vs. LSU), the Boilermakers are playing in the program’s 21st bowl game and fourth bowl in the past six seasons.
“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in the release. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”
Brees has donated millions of dollars to Purdue and the John Purdue Club, from the Brees Academic Performance Center that bears his name to the renovation of the football complex and Ross-Ade Stadium, the release notes. A consistent supporting presence for the Boilermakers, he has represented the university in a variety of leadership capacities and has been at the forefront of the department’s ongoing Name, Image and Likeness efforts via the Boilermaker Alliance.
Brees, a Super Bowl champion and MVP (XLIV, 2010) with the New Orleans Saints, retired from the NFL holding the league’s all-time records for career touchdown passes, completions, yardage and completion percentage. He was a 15-year team captain for the Saints and led the squad to nine playoff appearances and seven division titles.
Brees was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in 12 straight seasons, including an NFL-record five 5,000-yard passing seasons. He was selected 12 times to the Pro Bowl, a Saints record.