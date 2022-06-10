When Mung Chiang first arrived on campus five years ago, the then-39-year-old began his tenure as Purdue's new engineering dean by meeting with professors and faculty members in the College of Engineering during a “listening tour,” as he called it.
A listening tour this time around will be much more extensive, as he prepares to take over the job as Purdue president from Mitch Daniels, who announced his intention Friday to retire at the end of the year.
Chiang told an Exponent reporter at the time that the pseudo-foil to his expertise in solving the toughest of problems is surprising: poetry.
“When there are times of sweat and toil, the artistic side of what’s in my mind helps to give me a balance. It gives me the right dimension to think about that on a day-to-day (basis),” Chiang said about how poetry fit into his life as an expert in a STEM field. “(Poetry and engineering) are not antagonistic. They are not opposites of each other.”
Where did he learn this balance? Most likely from his doctoral advisers at Stanford, Stephen Boyd and Thomas Cover, both of whom are legendary researchers in their fields. Although this helps us understand how Chiang tackles obstacles, his vision for the direction of Purdue engineering is rooted in his own story.
As an immigrant who landed in America from China via Hong Kong, Chiang’s conduit for success has been through academia. There is nothing more valuable to him than an education, simply because it is the great equalizer.
“I grew up in multiple environments, including environments that could be described as economically harsh,” Chiang said. “And I appreciate when society says that independent of your background, you have a shot at being educated.”
He eagerly motioned out the door of his office and over the third-floor bridge, where new students mingle and converse during their STAR orientations.
“I am here sitting in a room on the third floor of an engineering hall that bears the name of Neil Armstrong. That’s a pretty incredible feeling,” Chiang said. “Every day I walk into this building through the atrium, past the front door with his statue. And it is a tremendous feeling of honor and privilege to be a part of this proud heritage.”
Looking at his past at Stanford and Princeton, Chiang’s “listening tour” move might seem like an outlier. He is, to be frank, a doer.
“Everything that I’ve seen that he accomplished (at Princeton) was done a timeline that is hugely compressed,” Anne-Marie Maman, executive director of the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, said at the time. “He is running on all cylinders and gets things done very expeditiously.”
Chiang left his mark all over the Ivy League institution, including establishing the PEC, which serves as an umbrella for groups engaged in entrepreneurship on campus. He arrived in West Lafayette towing a resume from Princeton that could put the some of the brightest minds in America to shame, but Chiang is not one to brag about his successes.
His former colleagues, however, leapt at the opportunity.
“That is a great quality to have in an administrator: someone who can detect the high-quality scholarship,” said professor Sergio Verdu, a close colleague in the electrical engineering department at Princeton. “As the dean of engineering, he’s going to be a key figure in the future direction of hires in the College of Engineering. You have someone who really puts quality above everything else, and that is very important.”
But coming to Purdue means a major shift in job description for Chiang. As an educator-turned-leader, he hopes to bring to keep Purdue engineering on the forefront of change – whatever that change may be.
“We will continue to innovate how we think about higher education,” Chiang emphasized.
The father of three earned the reputation as an ice cream aficionado after frequenting many ice cream parlors around Princeton. Despite his busy schedule, Chiang finds also time for ice cream.
“If you count ice cream tasting as a profession,” he laughs, “that’s probably the thing that I am best at.”
During a one-year leave that began in late 2019, Chiang served the US Department of State as the director of the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser to the secretary of state, which was created in 2000 in response to a study by the National Academy of Sciences. As the principal scientist in the state department, Chiang was the sixth holder of the office and the first engineer.
In 2020, Chiang was elected one of seven international fellows of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.