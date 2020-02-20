People with disabilities comprise a diverse group with a wide range of abilities, but one thing is certain: From stereotypes about skills and abilities to discriminatory hiring and work practices, major roadblocks against their professional success exist.
At Purdue, the Disability Resource Center is working to break down these roadblocks.
For over 30 years, the DRC has worked to ensure equal accessibility to classes, programs and activities for students with disabilities at Purdue. Its efforts include organizing special classroom accommodations, providing disabled freshmen with peer mentors to help them navigate life at Purdue and opening up unique professional opportunities for disabled students.
An internship offered through the Gregory S. Fehribach Center is one such opportunity. The summer internship is with Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis and started in 2013 as a way to help students with disabilities develop professional skills and gain valuable work experience. It became available to Purdue students last year, and the DRC plans to continue encouraging disabled students to take part in the internship as well as other professional opportunities.
Hanna Malik, a hearing-impaired sophomore in the College of Science, was one of the three Purdue students who participated in the program last summer.
“When I first heard about the internship ... I was just kind of like, ‘This can’t be real,’ because it sounded too good to be true,” she said.
The internship is full-time, paid and provides housing, transportation and any other accommodations that students need.
During the summer of 2019, Malik worked in the Lilly Research Laboratories maintaining cell lines and assisting with cell isolation research. While Malik said her work was interesting and helpful, she said her favorite part of the internship was networking with people in the field.
“I really got a chance to make a lot of connections ... meet new people, broaden my horizons for different career options and also connect with other interns.
“My confidence has grown a lot, and I feel like that was a really important part of the internship,” Malik said. “They didn’t treat me like I was some stupid intern. They actually treated me like I was a capable person, and I really appreciated that.”
Lexi Heer, another participant in the Fehribach internship, graduated from Ball State last December and is now an accountant at BraunAbility in Carmel, Indiana. She has spinal muscular atrophy type 2, so she uses a power chair.
“People have trouble not just seeing my chair,” she said in a phone interview.
She said that employers sometimes don’t really know how to act around someone with a disability. Others assume that because she is physically disabled, she must also be mentally disabled.
“Being out at a restaurant, it’s happened multiple times where the waiter or waitress will address my mom or my dad or whoever I’m with instead of addressing me and ask them what I want to eat,” she said.
Maren Linett, a professor of English and Director of Critical Disability Studies, said this misconception is common.
“There is still such a connection in most people’s minds between physical and mental disability that they think someone with a physical disability will be incompetent to do their work,” she said via email. “And they are even worse about all the types of mental disability that people might have that would be compatible with good job performance. People see disability, and they assume it’s a sweeping thing; (they assume) this person is helpless.”
While Malik said she feels lucky to have a disability that isn’t visible, she still has frustrating experiences related to her hearing impairment.
For videos shown in class, Malik needs closed captions. She said while most of her professors have been very helpful when it comes to providing accommodations like these, some have been more difficult to deal with.
“I’ll have to remind them every single time, and that can be really frustrating. ... I feel like they’re very hesitant to provide those supplemental materials that I need unless there’s someone breathing down their neck,” she said.
Although these experiences bothered her, Malik says the DRC has done an amazing job to resolve any issues she’s had.
“They are really supportive. They make sure you have everything you need to be successful,” Malik said. “It’s so important as a disabled student to be connected with your school’s disability resource center.”
Heer said her current workplace accommodates the needs of people with disabilities — something that was a strong contributor to her decision to work there.
“One of the biggest reasons was their dedication to promoting a diverse workforce and being accommodating,” she said.
Heer attributes her ability to land the job in part to the connections she made during her time interning at Eskenazi Health. Heer helped gather data on Eskenazi’s different service lines and researched information on other hospitals.
“I did really good, meaningful work there,” she said.
She said it was encouraging to “get actual experience doing a regular job ... (and) getting good experience and networks.”
This semester, five students registered with the DRC interviewed for the Fehribach internship. Ward said the DRC was striving to create more employment opportunities for disabled students to take advantage of — something that the University has been advocating for as well.
Randall Ward, the director of the DRC, says that the Center for Career Opportunities has been partnering with the DRC to help provide these kinds of opportunities to students.
“We’ve had lots of employers contact the DRC directly about how to gain access to students that are registered with our office,” Ward said, “so what’s really neat is that employers see disability as another form of diversity and they value that.”
The DRC will be moving its testing space to a larger location in Stewart Center next semester due to the center’s growing need for testing and office space in its current building, located on the eighth floor of Young Hall.
“I feel really supported by the Provost’s office. ... They’ve been very consultative and very receptive to that,” Ward said, speaking to the DRC’s need for new space.
While the DRC is making a difference at Purdue, big companies also have a responsibility to ensure diversity within their workplaces.
“Employers need to be considered a driving force to create that inclusion for everyone,” Heer said.