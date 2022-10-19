A woman was arrested after Purdue Police allegedly found methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana in her car.
Andrea Gonzalez was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving while suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She was pulled over while driving on South River Road after a PUPD officer noticed that her car did not have any license plate lighting. The officer said Gonzalez was crying in her car and said that she was having a bad day.
When the officer asked to see her license, Gonzalez said she didn’t have it with her.
The officer said he smelled marijuana from inside her car and Gonzalez said she had drugs inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The officer searched the car and allegedly found a scale with plant-like residue, three clear straws, marijuana in a rolled brown paper bag, a black and orange hypodermic needle containing residue, a clear glass pipe with methamphetamine, a blue tourniquet band, and a clear plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance.
Gonzalez was taken to custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail when she allegedly told the officer that she was not feeling good and that she had a bag of drugs inside her body that may have opened.
Gonzalez lost consciousness, and she began seizing. The jail nurse applied Narcan and Gonzalez was transported to Franciscan Health Lafayette East in an ambulance. A bag containing a white crystal substance was allegedly found in Gonzalez’s "body cavity" at the hospital.
Gonzalez was then released from the hospital and transported back to Tippecanoe County Jail, where jail staff said she would not be accepted into the jail. Gonzalez was then transported to PUPD, where she was kept temporarily, according to the press release.
Court records indicate she has a bond of $450 from Tippecanoe County Jail, but she is not in the Tippecanoe County Jail roster as of Wednesday night.