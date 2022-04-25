A group of people assaulted members of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity after they refused to let them into a party, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Ferguson said.
The fraternity members told the group of people that they were denied entry to the party at Delta Sigma Phi’s house on Saturday night and they became upset, Ferguson said. A girl in the group allegedly slapped several of the fraternity members and a male allegedly made veiled threats that he might return to the party with a gun.
Officers located the group and they denied any threats or battery. The fraternity members declined to pursue charges against the group, so they were released.