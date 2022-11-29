Police were called after two students broke out into a fight during a protest Tuesday night in front of the bell tower in response to the 10 people who died in an apartment fire in China due to strict COVID-19 regulations that blocked fire exits that could have saved lives.
One student stormed up to the protestors waving a cigarette around while taking photos and videos of them.
“We are people,” one of the protestors who he was taking selfies with told him. “Treat us like actual people.”
These two students, like the others lined up in front of the bell tower, declined to give their names. Many of them didn’t want to give an interview because they feared the Chinese Communist Party would track and retaliate against them for protesting. Some of the students said they have family in China.
Several dozen students were there to commemorate those lost in the apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, China. The apartments were on partial lockdown, which blocked fire exits making it difficult for firemen to reach residents in time, in accordance with the country’s COVID-19 rules.
Protests in China have called for action against President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy, Reuters reported, and have evolved into people calling for political freedoms.
They held up signs that read, “We shall be free as our fathers were,” “For our liberty and yours” and “The first time as tragedy, the second time as farce THEN WHAT?”
Other students held up white sheets of paper as a symbol against censorship.
Protests like this one are happening around China, Reuters reported. One who said he goes by Jackie said he was unable to find anything about the protest on Chinese apps. Jackie, who only wants to go by his American name because he doesn’t want there to be any chance “he gets flagged” by the CCP, said he suspects it's because the CCP is taking posts down.
Protestors lit candles and laid out pebbles spelling RIP. Students came up one by one and laid a white flower down.
Students emulated a protest in Beijing from a month ago, where students moved beyond protesting COVID policies and asked for “freedom, democracy, and the CCP regime to step down,” Reddit user DakuShou posted Monday.
Purdue students chanted “give me liberty or give me death” both in English and Chinese. This chant was used during the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, where millions protested for democratic reform and against alleged police brutality, the BBC reported.
A student broke away from the crowd and ran up and took the phone out of the hand of the student taking selfies with protestors. In an attempt to take back his phone, he punched the other student in the face, and a fight broke out in the middle of the crowd.
It is then broken up by an older man yelling at both of them in Chinese. Then PUPD officers showed up, pulled the student who was taking photos and let him go. The student declined to comment.
What stirred the most controversy was the Taiwanese flag being held up next to the protestors' signs.
“The Taiwanese flag isn’t necessary,” Jackie said. “This protest is about honoring the people who passed, so Taiwanese doesn’t have anything to do with it.”
At the very beginning of the protest a student yelled for the flag to be taken down. He was told to “chill out” by people in the crowd. He stormed off, shaking his head.
A student who said his name was Lance Cheng said he feels pained by the division and tragedy in China right now.
“People died due to the very unpopular policies,” he said. “I do wish that people could accept the fact that there was a tragedy, there were deaths and instead we should support solidarity.”