The Purdue Filipino Association will showcase a series of traditional and modern Filipino performances through an immersive story at its eighth annual Philippine Culture Night on Saturday in Loeb Playhouse.
“The event is written, directed (and) choreographed by club members,” PCN Director Rachel Rulla said. “Pretty much everything is done by students.”
Rulla, a senior in the College of Engineering, said this year’s show revolves around old and new generations adjusting to America.
“(The show) touches on issues like mental health and stability — kind of more taboo topics in Philippine culture.”
The story will be told through six cultural dances including Maglalatik, the coconut dance performed by men, and Tinikling, the national dance of the Philippines, along with more modern hip hop sets.
Rulla said she’s looking forward to the events since it’s their first PCN in three years because of the pandemic.
“I’m a senior now, so I was (part of) the last year to have a full (celebration),” she said. “I want (students) to see just how diverse Philippine culture (is).”
Rulla said the event has helped her make a lot of close friends and learn a lot about her culture.
“I hope they can make those memorable, lasting experiences that I’ve been able to make.”
Tickets for the event at 7:30 p.m. are available online at https://purduefilipino.com/pcngeneralsale and will also be on sale at the door for $15.