Mitch Daniels has served as Purdue’s president for a decade and has had many ups and downs over the years. Here is a recap of his time at Purdue from Exponent archives.
Tuition freeze
Throughout Daniels’ 10 years in his role, tuition has not been increased a single time.
“Purdue continues to make affordability and accessibility top institutional priorities,” trustees chair Michael Berghoff said in 2020. “We don’t want to make room and board expense a barrier for our students and their families, so keeping the rate as low as possible — without sacrificing excellence — is the right thing to do.”
The tuition freeze will continue through at least the 2023-24 academic year.
Mitch Daniels’ appointment
The Indiana Inspector General’s Office investigated Daniels’ appointment as president for ethics violations. There was an alleged conflict of interest because he appointed the trustees who voted for his presidential appointment.
“The (conflict of interest) rule is not violated if the action is required by that public official through another specific statutory duty,” Inspector General David Thomas said.
Student body size
The number of students has steadily grown over the past decade.
In fall of 2012, there were a total of 31,216 applications, according to Daniels’ report to the Dec. 2 board of trustees meeting. In 2022, there were 68,309.
The growth of applicants and enrollment really showed the increase of popularity of Purdue as an educational institution, Daniels said.
Adonis Tuggle
In February, Black student Adonis Tuggle accused Purdue police officer Jon Selke of using excessive force on him. In a video taken by his girlfriend, Tuggle struggles in the snow while Selke holds his forearm over Tuggle’s neck and face.
More than 600 people attended a town hall hosted by the Black Student Union to demand better treatment of the Black community on campus.
“(Daniels) owes every Black student in this room an apology,” said Dynasti Smith, a junior in the College of Pharmacy, at the time of the incident.
Purdue’s reputation
Board of trustees chairman Mike Berghoff said in his recognition of Daniels in the most recent trustee meeting that he played a large role in increasing Purdue’s reputation nationwide.
Among other top rankings, Purdue was ranked in the top 10 for most innovative universities in the country for 2023 by the U.S. News and World Report, and ranked in the top 10 public universities by the Wall Street Journal.
Privatization
In 2020, Aramark made a financial commitment of $15,292,000 over 20 years to Purdue for retail-dining facility renovations, signage and purchases and installation of dining services equipment.
The partnership between the food service company and Purdue is just one out of a series of privatization efforts at the university. Earlier this year, Purdue finalized its agreement to transfer WBAA to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media.
“Shouldn’t members of the Purdue family and all those in Tippecanoe County who listen to WBAA have a voice in decisions about our community radio station?” political science professor Harry Targ asked in a letter to the editor to the Exponent. “Does decision-making by a small group of elites of a great public university and its surrounding community constitute democratic participation?”
COVID-19 response
Purdue announced in April 2020, early in the pandemic, that it would reopen campus to students in the fall semester, even though most classes remained online.
The on-campus vaccination site opened in April 2021, when COVID vaccines became available. Now, over 88% of the campus is vaccinated, including 89% of students and 95% of faculty, the Protect Purdue website reads.
Where are all the men?
As part of his annual letter to the campus community in January 2022, Mitch Daniels included a section called “Where are all the men?”
“‘The simple mathematics of more women than men earning college degrees means that many highly educated women will either have to partner with less-educated men, or forgo partnership, resulting in a lower birthrate,’” Daniels quoted from The New York Times.
The letter also stated that men naturally tend to prefer subjects like engineering while women tend to prefer subjects like nursing or veterinary medicine. The letter received backlash from Purdue students and faculty, saying the letter was sexist and discouraged women from entering male-dominated fields.
Purdue Polytechnic High Schools
In 2015, Daniels opened the first Purdue Polytechnic High School.
The STEM-focused school aimed to help inner-city students in Indianapolis and South Bend get admission into Purdue after graduation.
“Rare creature”
At a Purdue Student Government meeting in 2019, Daniels spoke on recruiting minority groups to Purdue.
“I will be recruiting one of the rarest creatures in America: a leading, I mean a really leading, African American scholar,” he said.
Members of the Purdue community objected to Daniels’ comments and the University Senate called them “problematic.”
Chicago principles
Purdue was the first public university in the U.S. to adopt a policy specifically protecting free speech on campus.
In May 2015, trustees approved a policy modeled on free speech principles first approved by the University of Chicago in January the same year, The Exponent previously reported. Princeton had also adopted the policy by the time Purdue did.
University of Chicago’s Committee on Freedom of Expression was formed in July 2014 after incidents in which students on campuses across the country tried to bar controversial commencement speakers.
English department grad student hiring freeze
A moratorium on graduate student admissions in the English department was announced in December 2021 due to a lack of funding.
The move will likely cause the department’s graduate programs to shut down in a few years and will negatively affect the number of undergraduate classes offered, English department head Dorsey Armstrong said.
In a letter to the editor, retired English professor William Palmer said Daniels’ appointment of Liberal Arts Dean David Reingold is partially to blame for the downfall of the English department.
School of Business
Purdue announced in October that the Krannert School of Management will become the School of Business in 2023.
Because of the growth of enrollment and plans for expansion, the transformation would help turn Purdue into a world-class business school, President-elect Mung Chiang said in an October press release.
Camp DASH
In 2017, Camp DASH, short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, an $8.8 million summer research study, was shut down two weeks early after reported physical violence and sexual misconduct between participants.
The camp, meant to study dietary patterns and their effects on blood pressure on 78 adolescent participants, was shut down after police were alerted about a video of an underage girl showering posted to social media.
Purdue Moves
In the summer of 2014, Daniels initiated a program he called Purdue Moves, similar to his Indiana Moves initiative when he was governor, which aimed to make a Purdue education more affordable via fundraising efforts.
The number of students taking out loans began to dwindle. The total loan volume of students fell 18% by fall of that year.
Back a Boiler
Daniels launched his idea for an equity-style income share agreement, called Back-a-Boiler, in 2016. The program allowed students to pay a portion of their income back to the university for a set period after graduation without interest.
Critics call the program confusing and not transparent. One mom said her son’s $39,864 loan taken out between 2018 and 2019 grew to nearly $100,000 by January 2022, Yahoo Finance reported.
Purdue paused the program in June, saying the new servicing company it uses doesn’t support ISA operation. Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty told Inside Higher Ed that Purdue wasn’t actively seeking a servicer to originate new ISAs because there wasn’t enough time before the 2022 academic year began.