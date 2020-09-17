A sea of anxious students stand in hourslong lines snaking back and forth across Memorial Mall, feet tapping, frantically reading over their resumes, baking in full business dress under the early September sun as they wait for an interview that could define their future careers.
While this was the scene of Industrial Roundtable Career Fairs of years past, IR had a much different look this year, as the entirety of the event happened virtually.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic and Protect Purdue Guidelines, an in-person fair was simply not feasible or safe for anyone involved,” said Emmalee Severson, a senior in civil engineering and president of the Purdue Engineering Student Council.
IR, hosted by the PSEC, is described on the council’s website as “a connection between employers and prospective students, helping Purdue undergrads and grads find internships, cooperatives and full-time positions in their fields.”
The PESC organized the event in past years through Career Fair Plus, an app that helped students navigate the vast sea of company booths scattered across Memorial Mall. This year, Severson said students were able to create a profile and sign up to meet with companies through the app. All meetings, she said, were held over video-conferencing platforms.
Attendees were originally limited to four scheduled meetings to maintain fair opportunity, but this was soon lifted to allow students to schedule as many interviews as possible.
Although everything was in place to host the fair virtually, challenges remained in recruiting companies to attend the event.
“Due to the economy’s downturn with the pandemic, many companies that we usually see attending are simply not hiring right now, so the number of employers attending is lower than usual and some of those bigger names are missing,” Severson said.
Nonetheless, more than 240 of the nearly 400 employers seen last year took part in the virtual fair. The organizers relied heavily on online communication to relay information to attendees, rather than their typical flyers and tabling around campus.
Emily Breslin, a sophomore studying chemical engineering, attended the fair to meet with various companies including Proctor & Gamble and Hemlock Semiconductor Corp. She attended IR her freshman year and she said freshmen this semester would not be able to get the same experience.
“Freshman year, we were encouraged to go up and talk to everybody,” she said. “In these virtual meetings you can’t sign up with a company if you don’t fit their criteria.”
Another chemical engineering student, Amy Bohorfoush, said she scheduled virtual meetings with recruiters with companies like 3M, S.C. Johnson & Son and General Mills.
“I think they did pretty well considering the circumstances. I think I would have preferred in person, sometimes it was a little awkward when the computer would lag,” she said with a chuckle.
In addition to its new format, this year’s IR was also the event’s 40th anniversary of providing students with an opportunity to connect with potential employers from around the globe.
“The goal of the fair is to provide ways for engineering students to connect with industry and obtain internships, co-ops and full-time jobs,” Severson said.
“Even if the connections they make don’t directly result in a job offer, they gain valuable networking experience that they can use with other companies and in the future.
“Face-to-face meeting with a recruiter, whether in-person or virtual, is so valuable. Which is why PESC continues to host this fair each year and search for new ways to allow it to serve students and industry even better than the year before.”