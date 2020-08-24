Purdue has distributed the lowest amount of CARES Act funding to students in the Big Ten, according to publicly available figures.
As of Aug. 19, Purdue has distributed 11.9% of the minimum amount it is federally required to give to students as emergency aid. Every other university in the Big Ten has distributed at least half of its minimum amount.
Through the CARES Act, higher-education institutions around the country were allocated money to cope with losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Following CARES Act guidelines, universities must “use no less than 50% of the funds received” for emergency grants to students for expenses related to a student’s cost of attendance including “food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.”
Purdue was allocated $22,588,795 in March as part of the CARES Act and is required to distribute at least $11,294,398 of that to students. Since receiving the money, Purdue has reported on its Division of Financial Aid website that it has distributed $1,342,665 in emergency grants to 1,651 students.
“Rather than distributing block grants, we purposefully used an application process to start, to ensure the funds were used to cover expenses that students incurred from the disruption of campus operations in the spring,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email. “We also set aside some funds to handle expected student needs this summer/fall.”
The federal government has not set a deadline for when universities must spend their portion of the grant.
Students are eligible for the grant if they were enrolled in the Spring 2020 semester, according to Purdue’s Division of Financial Aid webpage.
Though Purdue does plan to distribute the remaining $9,951,733 to students, Doty said the plan for distribution is “under development.” He did not clarify when asked when those plans would be finalized, and was unable to provide the number of applications submitted for the emergency grants.
Out of 14 universities in the Big Ten, half have distributed more than 90% of the funds allocated to students under the CARES Act. The only university in the Big Ten that has distributed fewer emergency dollars than Purdue is Northwestern University, which rejected its $8.5 million allocation.
Students can apply for CARES Act funding here and learn more about Purdue's policies on its webpage.