Editor's note: A later email sent out by University Residences changed the deadline for the online form from March 21 to March 24.
University Residences will provide $750 of credit to students who "check out by or are not remaining in University Residences after March 30" and roll over all dining dollars to the fall semester, Vice Provost for Student Life Beth McCuskey said in an email to students Friday morning.
"We are so very sorry that your spring semester in residence had to end so abruptly," McCuskey said in the email. "But your health and safety, and the safety of our overall Purdue community is our highest priority."
The $750 will be credited to their Bursar bill and applied to any existing or future charges, she said in a separate email.
Students who are unable to commit to a check-out date but complete an online form informing UR of their plans by March 24 are still eligible for credit, the email said. The credit will be processed when the student officially checks out of the room.
Students who are graduating may request the $750 of credit and remaining amount of dining dollars to be refunded.
Graduating seniors will still have their plaque placed on the door.