Several major media organizations are reporting that the Big Ten conference voted to cancel the 2020 football season after a Sunday night meeting between Big Ten presidents.
Radio show host Dan Patrick tweeted about the announcement Monday morning, prompting several news outlets, like Forbes and the Detroit Free Press, to report on the impending cancellation.
DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
This news comes after the Big Ten released a revised, conference-only schedule last week.
The Big Ten has not yet released a formal announcement on the fall's cancellation, though Patrick and other sources quoted by the Detroit Free Press said the call will be made on Tuesday.
Purdue Athletics Associate Athletics Communications Director Matt Rector said in an email Monday morning that Purdue football is rescheduling its announced media availability of coaches and student-athletes. The email didn't address news of the Big Ten's coming decision, but said that coaches and student-athletes will not be conducting media sessions for the time being.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.