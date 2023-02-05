Alfonso Morell, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, passed out sticky notes with building names scrawled on them to members of his patrol. He is the team lead for Squad B, one of the three groups that help Purdue police patrol the campus.
Fridays and Saturdays are called “squad nights,” where they split into groups and patrol specific areas of campus. Each squad is on duty from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., checking one garage and three buildings.
They ensure all exterior doors are locked, keep an eye out for suspicious or illegal activity and make sure students are getting home safe.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said student-officers in the Security Patrol program use a hands-off “observe and report” method to assist the PUPD.
Student-officers are paid and are non-confrontational and trained to de-escalate situations.
When they do come across a potential incident, they report it to Purdue police’s dispatch.
Morell said they are less intimidating to students because they wear labeled jackets instead of full police uniforms.
Weekend building patrol is an aspect of a larger program with PUPD called Purdue Student Safety Patrol.
The student-officers involved also contribute to the Safe Walk program. They are on call at the station throughout the week to walk with people if they feel unsafe.
The student-officers said they usually get around 2-3 calls a week and more on weekends. If a call comes in outside the hours of their shift, a Purdue police officer conducts the safe walk.
Safe Walk is available all week at any hour of the day. The number to request a walk is (765) 494-SAFE. It is listed on the back of each student’s PUID.
Kang said they have almost 30 members of the student patrol program and they are currently training several more.
Trainees have to attend four squad nights and four training sessions before becoming a “rookie” member. They then have to pass a map test of campus, a signal and code test, a standard operating procedure test and an awareness test.
Morell said he just finished training for CPR and AED certifications. He was paired with Avery Willson, a student in the College of Science and a new trainee for the program.
“It gives you a good connection to campus and you see policing differently,” Willson said.
They also take shifts at sporting and campus events. Student-officers conduct bag checks, put up barricades and provide extra support inside the facilities.
Thomas Bailey, team lead of Squad C, likes to pick up extra shifts here and there to fill his schedule. He said he plans to go into federal law enforcement after college.
“I joined because it is a great program and you can get behind the scenes,” Morell said.
The program allows students to get directly involved with the police force, even if they do not plan on continuing after college.
“It may be boring, but a calm night in security is a good night in security,” Bailey said.