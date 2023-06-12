Purdue trustees approved Bernie Engel as the next Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture on Friday, with the new position effective July 15.
Engel spent the last four years as the senior associate dean of agricultural research and graduate education in the College of Agriculture, according to a Purdue news release.
“As dean I will be dedicated to fostering excellence and driving impactful initiatives that align with our mission as a leading public research university and land-grant institution,” Engel said in the release.
Before serving as senior associate dean, Engel was department head of Agricultural and Biological Engineering from 2005 to 2019 and has been a Purdue faculty member for 35 years.
He was honored as the Purdue College of Agriculture’s Outstanding Researcher and Outstanding Graduate Educator, University Scholar and has received engineering’s Best Teacher Award.