The Purdue University Senate will discuss this afternoon and vote in April on a resolution calling for the University to provide free menstrual products in all campus bathrooms, an advancement from last year’s move to provide products in women’s restrooms after campus leaders petitioned for easier access for menstrual products.
Since Purdue President Mitch Daniels greenlit last year’s plans to make free menstrual products available in women’s bathrooms across campus, how has the University’s promise held up?
The Exponent surveyed Wilmeth Active Learning Center, Electrical Engineering Building, Material Sciences and Electrical Engineering Building, and Owen Hall. Only EE has menstrual products stocked. One dispenser in EE on the second floor provides Tampax-brand tampons with cardboard applicators and Gards-brand sanitary pads.
“I think it’s good that Purdue supplies them,” said Megan Obernesser, a sophomore in environmental and ecological engineering. “I usually don’t look but when I do, they’re not stocked.”
Obernesser said the products aren’t usually as high-quality as they could be. “I’m assuming it’s just the cardboard (applicator) ones,” Obernesser said. “Maybe they could up the quality, if possible.
“They should make sure that they’re stocked, check multiple times a day, and put it out there that they have free feminine hygiene products.”
Jennifer Ray, a sophomore in environmental and ecological engineering, echoed these comments.
“I think they should stock them more often, especially in the girl side of a dorm,” she said.
Amy Chen, a junior in computer engineering, also said there was a shortage of free products.
“When they were in stock I didn’t really need them but when they were out of stock I realized I needed them," she said. "I was here when they made the change to free products. When these ran out I just noticed they didn’t restock them ever.”
Six out of 14 students told the Exponent they knew about Purdue’s provision of free products, and none of them thought the products were actively restocked.
The Exponent reached out to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty on Thursday to confirm when product boxes are restocked around campus. Doty said he would look into our questions, and as of Sunday afternoon The Exponent had not received a final comment.
Doty said between fiscal years 2019 and 2021, the University has spent $935, $1,170 and $1,805 on menstrual products each year, respectively.
The resolution
“Menstruation products are bathroom items related to health and sanitation and are provided at no cost in women’s and gender-neutral restrooms on campus,” the Senate Equity and Diversity Committee’s proposal reads. “Some men require menstruation products.”
The Period Project was one of multiple student organizations that pushed for access to free menstrual products in campus bathrooms last year. The campaign ended with Daniels agreeing to provide free menstrual products in women’s bathrooms campus-wide.
The Period Project held a tabling fundraiser outside WALC on March 8 to promote the organization and educate the public about period poverty, said Cassie Ruml, vice president of the Period Project and a junior in College of Pharmacy.
“Period poverty is something that affects a lot of people in Tippecanoe County,” Ruml said. “By raising awareness, we’re able to end the stigma against menstruation in general, which is something that we’re really down for.”
Ruml said many people lack access to menstrual products and are forced to use toilet paper, newspaper or makeup pads instead.
Of the roughly 12 million American women living in poverty, over half lack access to menstrual products. This is in part due to a “luxury tax” levied by states and the exclusion of menstrual products from government assistance programs such as SNAP and Medicaid, according to Paper Magazine.
“Lots of people are led to believe that (Period poverty is) a third world issue,” Ruml said. “It’s affecting pretty much every state. It’s prevalent in Tippecanoe, especially amongst college students who are now financially independent and paying for their school, their housing and their own products.”
Ruml emphasized gender inclusivity in the discussion of menstruation. “Women aren’t the only people that menstruate. It’s experienced by non-binary individuals as well as trans individuals,” Ruml said. “(We’re) making sure that they’re included in our conversations as well.”
Ruml said the organization’s next move is to expand access to free products in restrooms across the state.
“We want to go talk to state representatives in Indiana and lobby for having free products in public restrooms statewide,” Ruml said. “That’s not only going to be helpful for students who are going to school, but also incredibly helpful to people who are experiencing homelessness, or for whatever reason don’t have access to products, and expanding our reach to more with the public sphere and not just staying on Purdue campus.”
Staff reporter Liana Boulles contributed reporting.