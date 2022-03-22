A man walked into a bar late one night, danced for a while and left a couple hours later believing he had a concussion.
The student went to Where Else in April 2018 to dance, but left after he was attacked.
“I didn’t get intoxicated,” the senior in the College of Liberal Arts, who asked not to be named for safety concerns, said in a Feb. 9 Zoom call. “I just wanted to dance a little.”
He had a drink or two and danced for about an hour, but he said things felt off that night. People were tense and less jovial than normal.
That anxiety he perceived rubbed off on him, and he went to stand against one of the walls.
Out of nowhere, he said a man he described as 6-feet-6-inches, 300 pounds and between his late 20s to early 30s came running in from across the club and used his back to slam the student against the wall.
The student’s head hit the wall. He saw his alleged attacker turn to someone and start laughing. He wound up to hit the guy once the man got off of him but said someone came up to him and grabbed his arm.
The person said the guy just did the same to him, so the student should go find a bouncer. When the student found one, he said the bouncer “refused to get involved” and told him to call the police instead.
The student met the responding West Lafayette police officers outside. One stayed with him, and the other went in to look for the guy who pinned him, the student said, but it felt like he was only looking for five minutes before he came out saying he couldn’t find the man.
The student said he used to go out dancing often, but hasn’t been back to Where Else since. He’d been to Where Else about 20 times. He liked the dancing environment there because of its individuality: there were dance circles and battles and people were more “stylistic.”
He was a Neon Cactus frequenter, too, before it closed. He liked it well enough, but there was more of a focus on group dancing and singing. Even still, Cactus was one of the only other places near campus with a dance floor.
Fights and police involvement
West Lafayette police responded to 89 calls to Where Else bar and the parking lot in front of it in 2021 – two to four times more than six other bars near campus.
Among the six medical problems, four arguments and disturbances, three batteries, three thefts, two suspicious occurrences and the harassment reported, WLPD has sent extra patrols to the parking lot outside of Where Else 13 times between September and November of 2021.
WLPD sends extra patrols on weekends of big events, Capt. Adam Ferguson said in a January phone call, but even when there aren’t units stationed in the parking lot, police cars will roll through more often on weekends.
“It’s prudent, especially during football weekends and Breakfast Club, for us to have officers in that parking lot,” he said.
There were 89 calls altogether, including only 19 between January and July, 30 in September and 32 between October and November, according to police records.
A few factors could point to Where Else having a higher call volume than other local bars, Ferguson said.
One is the kind of clientele the party atmosphere of a nightclub like Neon Cactus or Where Else attracts.
“Cactus (closing down) left a void in the club atmosphere,” Ferguson said.
The Neon Cactus had its fair share of calls for service before it closed in September 2020, Ferguson said, but since the closure, all of that activity has been concentrated at Where Else.
“The people who go to Harry’s are there for an entirely different reason (than those at a club),” he said. “Where Else is a more lively atmosphere because it’s a club. There’s a big dance floor and people are dancing and amped up and bumping into each other.”
The crowd was apparently what led to a reported battery outside of Where Else on Jan. 18. The victim allegedly bumped into someone, who then waited with their friend outside of the bar for the victim, The Exponent previously reported.
The friend punched the victim in the face, giving him minor bleeding and face swelling.
The parking lot is the most crucial factor in explaining the length of Where Else’s police call logs, Ferguson said.
A parking lot is something Where Else has that most other local bars don’t, and that makes lingering easy, he said. Police and bar patrons alike hang out in the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot.
“It’s really easy to stop your car and talk to somebody when you’re in a parking lot versus driving down State Street,” Ferguson said. “So our officers are more able to address things in the parking lot at Chauncey Hill Mall more easily than they can where they would have to stop their car in the middle of State Street and block traffic.”
This helps to explain the 34 “speak to subject” calls, which is any time an officer stops or is flagged down to talk to someone, Ferguson said. It can be for a wide range of things, he said, but it’s generally something simple.
“I can’t find my car” is a common one, he said.
The parking lot also provides a place for people coming from any of the other nearby bars to congregate, he said, so it’s hard to trace incidents in the parking lot definitively back to Where Else.
A 30-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested in the parking lot outside of Where Else three hours into the 2022 New Year on charges of felony intimidation and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
The man reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, got into a fight and was carrying a knife and a handgun, but it’s unclear where he had been drinking.
One alleged fight inside of Where Else on May 17 went far enough for one of the people involved to sue the bar.
Matthew Sparks went to Where Else on the Monday after graduating in the spring commencement of 2021.
He left the club with injuries after a fight inside bad enough he had to see a doctor, his lawsuit against Where Else alleges.
WLPD responded to what they were told was an active fight where the bouncers were “beating people up,” Ferguson said.
The fight was broken up and only Where Else staff was around when the officers got there, Ferguson said. The bar staff told WLPD they were breaking up a fight, then more patrons attacked them, so the fight got bigger. Officers then found others who “clearly looked like (they were) in a fight,” were “very intoxicated” and told an entirely different version of events, Ferguson said.
Officers couldn’t get any corroboration of either side from independent witnesses, he said.
Sparks said in the lawsuit filed in August that it was the staff, either poorly trained or managed, who assaulted him with “reckless disregard and reckless indifference.” Some of the injuries may be permanent, it reads.
His attorney Matthew Tandy didn’t respond to two calls for comment on the details of the incident.
Where Else’s attorneys responded to the suit in October, first noting Tandy’s mistake in the suit (the company is officially called 765 Enterprises LLC, not Where Else Bar), then denying all of the allegations, according to court documents. Where Else’s first response to the allegations said they didn’t know who injured Sparks, but they knew it wasn’t one of their staff.
Where Else general manager and operating partner Jordan Hassan declined to comment on the lawsuit in an interview, and didn’t respond to two follow-up emails for comment with more specific questions about the police calls to Where Else and the environment of the club.
Four months of investigation later, Where Else attorneys’ amended response filed Feb. 11 identified two students, who both also graduated last spring, as the people involved in the fight with Sparks.
One didn’t respond to an email request for comment and the other declined to comment.
In an August incident, one Reddit user posted a 14-second video showing multiple bouncers hitting a patron inside Where Else, The Exponent previously reported.
The bouncers can be seen standing over the patron and hitting him before pulling him up from the ground and hitting him again.
A bystander, who was reportedly injured when one bouncer pushed him as he ran past him to get to the fight, said the altercation started with an argument between the patron and one of the bouncers.
Still, those are only the incidents that are reported to the police.
Harassment
Alyssa Hardin and Lorrayya Williams hadn’t been to Where Else before, but Hardin, a senior in honors physics, had heard good things about it from her friends, so they decided to end their date night there.
The two started the Saturday night before Thanksgiving with a nice dinner.
“We had a really good time, so we wanted to go out (and) do some dancing, do some drinking,” Hardin said in a December interview, “and that’s where things went south.”
Hardin and Williams, who works in Lafayette as a software engineer, got to Where Else a little after 11 p.m. and on their way in, people stared at Hardin and called her ‘weak’ because of her dress.
She wore a dress in public for the first time in January 2021, and had been progressively coming out further socially as a transgender woman throughout the spring and fall 2021 semesters, she said.
That night was the first time Hardin had been to any of the bars around campus, so she wasn’t sure how people would react to her, even though she’d had mostly positive experiences around the rest of campus.
Williams went to the bar to get them a couple of amaretto sours, but she said it took about 20 minutes because virtually every man at the bar was served before her, no matter when they got there.
“If you’re a girl at the bar, you will only get a drink if there’s no one else there,” Hardin said. “And then maybe the bartender will get around to serving you.”
Hassan said this isn’t true.
“We treat everybody equally,” he said on Feb. 17.
After the two got their drinks, which “took literally forever,” Williams said, the two split up to dance.
Then someone from the crowd threw their drink – cup and all – at Hardin.
Williams thought she might have seen the person in the crowd, but they were too far away, and it was too crowded for her to be sure. There were drinks being dropped all over the place, but Hardin, who hopes to one day get a doctorate in physics, recognized the “vertical velocity” and knew for sure someone had thrown it.
Her first thought wasn’t physical pain.
“I’m just shocked and disappointed more than even being hurt because these people are going out to have a good time in their night,” she said. “And instead of having a good time, they’re focused on hating me.”
Hardin called a friend, who is also transgender, the next day to tell them she was “officially part of the club.” It was the first time someone targeted her for her identity, she said.
She said the worst anyone had ever reacted to her before on campus was when people got shocked or uncomfortable and ignored her, but she’d never been “hate-crimed,” as she put it, at or near Purdue before that night at Where Else.
After an hour of toughing out the club, they left. When they got outside, a woman in a car in the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot stuck her head out the window, flipped Hardin and Williams off and yelled, “I’m sick of all this gay shit!”
The harassment didn’t seem like an isolated incident.
Williams said she found a nice guy that she danced with, but he was the exception. There were a lot of men that made the women there uncomfortable, Hardin said.
“A lot of other girls were complaining about how they were uncomfortable by guys at the bar being in their space and not taking a hint,” Williams said. “I don’t know that I’ve experienced anything that bad around this area.”
The staff wasn’t much better, she said.
“I saw one of the bouncers wandering around and touching girls on the butt, like real quickly so they wouldn’t notice because it was so crowded.
“Obviously it wasn’t consensual. They’re just random people.”
Hardin never called the police or got the attention of any of the bouncers, she said, because she felt like it wouldn’t have done anything.
“If anything, I felt like (the employees) were just gonna side against me or continue harassing me, so I just really felt like I should leave,” she said. She didn’t go to the police because she couldn’t prove anything, and had no physical marks from the altercations.
Ferguson said that all things considered, alcohol consumption is the root cause of any Where Else problems.
“To say we’re gonna solve that,” he said, “we’re not.”
There are so many factors involved that pointing to one thing isn’t possible, he said.
“There’s so many different things that go into play when you’re deciding, ‘When is the location the problem and not the people going there?’”
That doesn’t erase the number of calls or claims of mistreatment or negligence, though, he said.
“The easiest way to address this is we could have a conversation that, ‘Hey, for all of these reasons, we need you guys to do better…Because we can look at all the calls at your establishment versus the other establishments — everything might be totally aboveboard, but it’s hard to argue with the numbers.’”