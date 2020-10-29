It was late one Saturday in September that Samantha Huston shoved her essential belongings into a gray van with the assistance of a firefighter from Purdue’s fire department, who was dressed head to toe in personal protective equipment.
Huston, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, had been tested for the coronavirus that morning and spent the day frantically calling the Protect Purdue Health Center.
“I just had a feeling that something was not right,” she said. “I had been calling all day but could not get through, so I finally left a voicemail.”
An employee from the Protect Purdue Health Center called her back later that day to break the news: She had tested positive for COVID-19 and would spend the next 10 days in isolation at Purdue Village. The firefighter was her escort.
The Sunday prior, she began hearing through mutual friends that a friend had tested positive. Without the urging of a contact tracer, she called the PPHC to ask what she should do.
The PPHC recommended that Huston quarantine in her dorm room for the week and schedule a test for Saturday. Huston adhered to the request, she said, but still had to share dining halls and restrooms with other students all week.
When she received the positive result, she asked to speak to a case manager. They gave her a rundown of the isolation process, including how many days she would be isolated at Purdue Village and how she would be transported.
She was given an hour to pack before the PUFD transported her to an isolation space at Purdue Village.
“I was freaking out,” she said, “I went into survival mode.”
Huston said she received no instruction on what to pack for her stay, and only upon asking was she informed that pillows, towels, sheets, a washing machine and a dryer would all be provided for her while she lived in isolation.
In Purdue Village, Huston said she was assigned to an apartment with two other students who had also tested positive.
When asked about having infected students share housing space, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said “all students that are in an apartment are to be in similar phases of the illness.”
Not all students go to isolation housing
Isolation housing isn’t the only avenue the PPHC uses for students who may have come into contact with the virus. Some students who have been identified as having engaged in “high-risk” interactions were asked to quarantine in their dorm rooms.
These students receive case managers and academic case managers, but they do not receive any form of medical screening. Multiple students said it is entirely up to them to reach out to PPHC to inform the center of any developing health problems, or to get further information beyond testing and quarantine schedules.
According to the PPHC website, all students in isolation or quarantine will be contacted regularly by case managers at the PPHC to help them through the process.
When roommates Alex Conrad and Jackson Pechin, sophomores from the College of Engineering and the College of Science, respectively, reported to the PPHC that they had been exposed to a friend who later tested positive, they said they received conflicting guidance from several case managers.
“There was lots of ambiguity surrounding the entire thing,” Conrad said. “People weren’t on the same page on some levels. I think lots of different case managers exchanged hands.”
They were first told their interaction with an infected individual was not high-risk, but chose to err on the side of caution and self-quarantine. Days later, they said, they were called back and informed they were in fact in a high-risk situation and were asked to undergo a mandatory quarantine.
Pechin said he was initially frustrated with the lack of communication from the University. He didn’t receive a case manager for a week, he said, and the rules of the quarantine seemed unclear and weren’t explicitly explained to him.
Conrad was contacted in a few days, however, but questioned the rationale of allowing students to share bathrooms and visit dining halls while reportedly not being allowed to skate on trails outside Purdue.
The two also expressed concern about using the shared restroom on their dorm floor. For areas where infected individuals expel saliva in the form of aerosol particles, which can happen when they brush their teeth, Protect Purdue guidelines recommend the door to the location should be closed for 30 minutes. Multiple students said this did not happen.
Though some, like Conrad and Pechin, had not yet tested positive while self-quarantining in their dorms, their exposure could have been significant enough to culminate in a positive test result. Huston found this out after her week-long quarantine, which preceded a positive test and then a transition to isolation.
When it was time to end their quarantines, Conrad and Pechin said their respective case managers gave them separate dates to end their quarantine, despite being roommates.
Allison Hicks, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts who was put into mandatory quarantine in her apartment, was also given several case managers. They all offered conflicting and confusing information on whether she could travel to the store for food, she said.
Though she was told in the beginning of quarantine that she would be contacted soon with more instructions, she said she wasn’t contacted again. She spent the first few days repeatedly contacting Protect Purdue herself.
Three days into her quarantine, she was told definitively that she could go to the store to get food for the week as long as she distanced and wore a mask.
She, unlike the others, reports that she was left to contact her professors herself to inform them of her situation.
“It was a stressful situation to contact them myself,” she said. “They don’t have to believe me.”
Though some have reported conflicting advice from PPHC, other students dealt with fewer complications.
Samuel Reusze, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, was instructed by the PPHC to quarantine in his dorm after his roommate tested positive. He tested negative for two required tests on separate days and remained quarantined without being moved to isolation.
Reusze said case managers provided him a testing schedule, timeline and rules, and he reported speaking to multiple case managers without conflicting information.
Students said there were no measures to bind them to the rules of the PPHC. Doty, Purdue’s spokesperson, advised that if University regulations are not followed, students may receive severe consequences.
“Sanctions for violations can include a range of disciplinary action,” he said, “up to having a student’s status being terminated by the University.”
Life in isolation
To maintain good mental health, Huston was told she could go on a walk around Purdue Village.
“They did not want us leaving,” she said, adding she was told that “technically you’re not allowed to leave, but if for your mental health that is what you need, if that’s what is going to keep you sane, then go ahead.”
She said she wore a mask for her walk, but noted many students walked around the area maskless.
Huston received daily wellness checks from Purdue’s firefighters and paramedics, and was provided a 24-hour call line to report issues to PUFD if necessary.
She was provided an academic case manager to serve as a liaison between her and her professors. She was provided ample food, which she said had “a lot of spices and smells” — not an ideal pairing with the nausea she experienced from the virus.
She was cleared to leave isolation housing after staying for at least 10 days and being symptom-free for 24 hours. She was not required to test negative before moving out.
“For the next three months, I can test positive,” she recalls being told. Doty said this process is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
During her stay, Huston said she was bombarded with calls from contact tracers. They asked if she knew where she had contracted COVID-19, with whom she had been in contact and where she had been.
Despite some concerns, Huston said she felt positively about the PPHC, and recalled how helpful one employee was. As soon as she found out about her friend who had COVID-19, she and her friends passed a phone around frantically to take turns asking that employee an array of questions and concerns.
“I feel like Purdue has done a really good job,” she said. “But I felt like they could have been more informative about packing.”