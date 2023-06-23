Former pizza delivery driver Nick Bostic shot out of his car, a black wall of thick smoke suffocating him as he ran up the stairs of David and Tiera Barrett’s Lafayette home.
He ran inside just after midnight on that July night to save the Barretts’ children from a raging house fire, apparently caused by a stray cigarette catching the gas line.
Nearly a year later, Bostic has been awarded the national Carnegie Medal this spring, has benefited from more than $600,000 on GoFundMe and has a key to the city of Lafayette. This weekend, he will be honored in the Purdue Memorial Union ballroom along with high school football players at a sports banquet hosted by the National Football Foundation’s Joe Tiller Chapter of Northwest Indiana.
But the 26-year-old, now living in a home of his own with his girlfriend and a new baby, said he still experiences long-lasting effects from the fire.
“The smoke did something to my eyes, everything’s real sensitive,” Bostic said. “It gets more sensitive every week, every month.”
Asked whether he has sought out medical care, Bostic shook his head.
“Not yet, I’m just kind of scared to. I’m already blind in this eye,” he said, pointing to his left eye. “I don’t want more bad news.”
He has been blind in his left eye since he was 5 years old, because of an accident with a PVC pipe. He said he was playing in the storm cellar one day and got a piece of plastic stuck in his eye, causing him to lose his sight on that side.
“That’s all I’ve got left to see, so that’s why I’m just enjoying life right now,” he said.
Before the flames
On the night of July 11, 2022, Bostic had left his apartment and driven to an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts shop, sitting in the parking lot to smoke and clear his head after an argument with his girlfriend, Kara Lewis.
“When I was driving, I wasn’t really thinking too much,” he said. “I was kind of at a pause.”
Bostic can’t remember what the two, who were newly dating, had been arguing about that night, but said he’s sure it was something small and stupid.
As he was driving toward home, he saw the Barretts’ Union Street house on fire. He said he thought about what his dad would do — and slammed on the brakes to turn his car toward the burning home.
“I was thinking about what the right thing would have been to do,” he said, “and I know my dad would have done the same thing.”
His father, Gary Bostic, lives in Arkansas and said he would rather not comment on what happened. But he said his love for his son is “as high as the sky is high.”
Susie Stair, Bostic’s mother, said she did not know her son was in the hospital until after she left for work the day after the fire.
“He was there at the right time, and things happen for a reason,” Stair said. “He was there and he saved those kids. I mean, that’s just a miracle.”
Stair said Bostic has always been helpful to other people, even as a child.
“If he could give you his last dollar, and he’ll do without, he does it,” she said. “That’s my Nicholas. He hasn’t changed at all.”
After trying and failing to flag down a car for help, Bostic ran inside the house and started to shout for anyone in the house to leave. Four children ran down the stairs and outside with him, but when he asked whether everyone was out, they said there was still a child inside.
“Without thinking about it or hesitating, I went back in there and started where I left off,” Bostic said. “I heard the baby cry, and I just kind of stopped thinking again and ran down there.”
Bostic closed his eyes, surrounded by the overpowering smoke. He folded his shirt twice over his mouth and nose and listened for the child’s cries.
Then-6-year-old Kaylani Barnett was in the one room with no flames.
Without thinking, he grabbed Kaylani and punched a hole through the second-story window. Kaylani said she did not want to jump, so Bostic held her closer and leapt out the window, landing on his side that wasn’t holding her.
“(He said) ‘It was like carrying a football, Mom,’” Stair said. “‘I held that baby just like I would a football.’’’
David Barrett told an Exponent reporter last summer Kaylani had been watching a “Power Rangers” show in the living room when her parents left for the night.
“If she would have been in the living room, she’d be dead,” David said. “She would have been dead for sure.”
Going to heaven
In the days that followed, Lafayette police released a bodycam video from when they arrived at the scene. An officer walked up to Bostic, on the ground and in pain, and asked whether he needed attention. Instead of describing his own injuries, he kept asking whether the girl was OK.
The video went viral.
Bostic had pieces of glass sticking out of his arm and suffered from severe smoke inhalation. He said he doesn’t remember much from that night after jumping out of the window.
“I remember asking if the baby was still OK. I remember the pain from the tourniquet, because that was the most painful thing out of everything,” he said. “I could feel that through my adrenaline.”
In the ambulance on the way to the hospital, Bostic was treated with fentanyl and morphine. He said one of the drugs was used to relieve pain, but it slowed his heartbeat to dangerous levels, so the other was used to raise it back up.
“I was dying and then they were bringing me back to life,” Bostic said. “It was just a battle like that all the way until we got to Eskenazi” in Indianapolis.
While apparently fighting for his life in the ambulance, Bostic encountered “the weirdest, trippiest” visions. He describes seeing black and white squares, unraveling in a spiral and folding in on themselves.
“That was the craziest thing. I made sure to remember that,” he said with a laugh. “I think I was going to heaven.”
Bostic woke up the next morning with tubes in his throat, and he thought to himself, “This sucks.” Looking back on it now, he can laugh.
Stair was able to visit the afternoon after Bostic woke up.
“I go in there, and he had the menu in his hand,” she said, with an affectionate smile toward her son. “He’s like ‘Mom, they got really good food in here,’ and I knew he was OK.”
David Barrett said he and Bostic still check in with each other. Bostic helped the Barrett family move some of their things after the fire.
“We’ve been constantly trying to offer advice, calling and checking in, being somebody willing to reach out when he has questions about certain things,” David said. “We’re like confidantes in each other.”
At the hospital, Bostic said he didn’t have any special visitors, just his nurses who heard the story and thanked him for his bravery. When he returned to Lafayette, that’s when the interviews began.
He was quoted then as saying he was considering joining the police force or fire department.
He was working part time as a Papa John’s delivery driver when the fire happened. Bostic said the boss at the time didn’t like him, so when he was in the hospital recovering, the pizza place took him off the schedule because they thought he was a no-show. Even when his heroics made national news, they did not offer to rehire him.
Although a cousin, Richard Stair, immediately established a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical bills, that was unnecessary. Those costs were taken care of.
“I don’t know how much (the hospital) bill was because the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship paid it, Dana White,” Bostic said. “He flew us, me and my mom, out to Las Vegas and paid for us to stay some nights at a hotel there. It was a really nice, fun time.”
When an Exponent reporter would try to take a photo of Bostic during a recent interview, he would lower his eyes and talk to the floor.
“I tend to go into this mode where I say the same stuff every time the camera’s put on me, and I don’t want to do that,” he said, looking back up. “I’m trying to stay in real time, but then I lose track of thought within that.”
Before fame
Growing up, Bostic lived in Arkansas with his father and didn’t move to Lafayette until three or four years ago.
“I was working on a job on the windmill farms with my dad,” Bostic said, “and I tested positive on a drug test so I got fired. I was really ashamed, so I came back here instead of going back home.”
Bostic said he started using methamphetamine once or twice a year when he was 17, but it turned into a habit when he was 19. He did it more frequently to help with his two part-time jobs out of high school.
“I’m naturally a lazy, sleepy person, so I needed something to keep me awake,” he said. “Instead of wanting to sleep, instead of trying to figure out how to mentally strengthen my mind control, I went to an easier alternative, one that bit me in the butt a lot.”
Drugs helped him lose emotions that he did not want to feel.
It was an expensive habit, he said. He regrets how much money he spent on drugs since he was 16.
“It was wearing me out over time. I thought it would actually make me strong later on,” Bostic said, “because if I could force myself to get through that, then I can ultimately get through whatever’s tougher next time, right?”
His problem became obvious on his 21st birthday, when he went to jail. One of his friends was being bullied by one of Bostic’s old friends, so Bostic tried to get back at the bully by attempting to pour sugar into their gas tank, which would ruin it.
“You don’t do that kind of stuff, there’s always better ways to do stuff,” Bostic said. “I was in jail for two weeks, but it felt like two years. First and last time I ever went to jail. I hate jail.”
Even though he was not charged for using meth, Bostic knew he had a problem.
When Lewis, his girlfriend, told him she was pregnant two months before the fire, he stopped doing hard drugs. His sobriety was cemented after he recovered from the fire.
“I could have relapsed with all this money, but I didn’t. I made it count, because in my past I never made it count,” Bostic said.
Even though he doesn’t go to church, he does believe God had a hand in what happened that night.
“You don’t have to go to church to believe in him,” Bostic said. “He works in mysterious ways, so for me to speak for him and tell how he did what he did for us, I can’t explain that.”
To help his son stop doing drugs, Gary Bostic would save his son’s paychecks so he couldn’t buy marijuana or meth. This is when the younger Bostic’s love for cars and racing developed, because he didn’t have money to fix his own car, so he had to learn.
“I told him to get a job at Subaru,” Stair said. Bostic threw his head back, saying he didn’t want to work in a factory.
“I didn’t do good in school because they wanted me to sit there in a row with people,” he said, “to train me so one day I would stand in a row with people.”
After the spotlight
After leaving the hospital, some of Bostic’s Facebook friends sent him links to news articles about him, which he said still circulate the internet to this day.
“It’s gotten to that point now that it’s old news,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who will say, ‘Yeah, I remember that,’ but it’s not like it was a year ago at this time when it was fresh on their mind.”
At the time, Bostic made national news. Lafayette celebrated Nick Bostic Day at an Aviators game, and he said public channels in other countries asked his permission to use his interviews.
“I’ve had a lot of people throughout different countries and in the States say, ‘Hey, if you ever come to Canada or Ukraine, beer’s on me,’” he said with a laugh.
He received medals and awards, including a custom pizza cutter that says ‘Bad ass pizza cutter,’ which he keeps in a room that “never sees sunlight.”
“I want it to stay exactly how it was the day I got it,” Bostic said. “That’s why none of this stuff sees light; it’s lucky it gets oxygen.”
Bostic lives in a house on the border of Tippecanoe and Clinton counties with Lewis and their son, Bryston, who’s a little more than 4 months old.
He bought the house next to his mother’s, he said, so he could help her out. When she recently fell while watering her strawberries in her yard and broke her arm, Bostic heard her cries and helped her.
The first thing he did when he got out of the hospital last year, Bostic said, was buy a house using the money from his GoFundMe.
“I always needed a home and I didn’t want to rely on my parents to fork it out for me, because I knew they would,” he said. “I feel like this is more (my son’s) home than mine, and that’s how I wanted to do this.”
His front yard features several cars in various states of repair, and racing decorations litter his living room walls. In his back yard is a carved circular path to race cars on.
“I don’t know what, but I just wanna race,” he said, looking at his back yard track. “I don’t know why, I love it. I’m addicted to it.”
Despite the attention and the extra donations, money is still tight. Bostic used a lot of the money to pay for his house, equipment to get businesses running and to help his mom with car and house expenses.
He learned a hard lesson, he said, when he loaned tens of thousands of dollars to a cousin to start a business that fell through.
Bostic works part time as an Amazon Flex driver as he can and several hours a week as a security guard at Sunstates Security. He is also trying to start his own lawn care business.
“If I ever go out to do something, I just go to car meets. But whenever he’s not included,” Bostic said, looking down at Bryston, “I just don’t care about doing anything. Other than sleeping and going to work, because I have to work and I just want to sleep a lot, I guess.”
Asked whether he had considered therapy to help deal with his struggles, Bostic said he got as far as checking in to the hospital before changing his mind.
“My dad made me feel like I can overcome it with my own mental strength, if I try hard enough,” he said, “so we’re sure gonna find out.”
One thing that helps him, he said, is reading the comments on his still-active GoFundMe page. It attracts new comments and donations as his story recirculates.
“Believe it or not, it helps when I’m depressed, because it restores my faith in humanity,” he said. “I’m just like anybody else. It gets hard sometimes.”
Even now, Bostic does not do anything involving fire. Stair said he used to burn leaves in his back yard all the time and he doesn’t anymore. He said he was scared to go to the Lafayette Fire Department but recently worked up the courage to go.
“I used to be a huge fan of Christmas lights in my bedroom, but I don’t trust it. Between burning alive and drowning in water, I don’t know which one would be worse,” Bostic said. “It’s like hell.”
Despite all of the attention last summer, lavished on a part-time pizza delivery driver who became a hero, Bostic is a little puzzled.
“I’d imagine that y’all’s life is probably a little more interesting than mine,” he said. “I mean, I’m just the average guy that you probably don’t even think of, minus the whole fire thing.”