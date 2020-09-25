Bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the Taco Bell at Chauncey Avenue on Thursday in response to a bomb threat.
West Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a call at 12:56 p.m. Thursday, reporting that juveniles made a bomb threat against the restaurant over the phone, according to crime logs. Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs were sent to check the building, but found no explosives or weapons of any kind, WLPD Lt. Jonathan Eager said.
The restaurant was open for business at the time, he said, but police did not confirm whether the building was evacuated.
At this time WLPD has not identified any suspects. Lt. Eager said the offense would fall under a Level 6 felony. A Level 6 felony can lead to a jail sentence of six months to two-and-a-half years.