Fuel West coffee shop at 460 Northwestern Ave. will be closed for at least three days following a positive coronavirus test result from one of its part-time employees, according to a sign posted on the shop's entrance Monday morning.
A hotspot for professors and students grabbing coffee or pastries in between classes while catching up on work, Fuel has decided to close until at least Wednesday.
Managers will speak to Tippecanoe County health officials this morning to determine when it's safe to reopen, the sign states.
"Our current plan, very likely to change with an unfolding reality, is to have all Fuel employees take viral tests promptly," the sign reads, "with the understanding that re-testing before returning to work may be a necessary measure."
Fuel was one of the local businesses to enforce a mask-wearing policy inside before West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis issued an executive order requiring face coverings on July 13.