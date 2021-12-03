Purdue students don’t need to worry about making the most of their meal plans — unused meal swipes can be used to fight food insecurity around the world.
Students can donate their leftover meal swipes at the on-the-go stations on campus, said Keila Jellings, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture.
Jellings is the president of Swipe Out Starvation, the student-led organization that created the initiative. She said students can tell the cashiers at the on-the-go stations that they’d like to donate a certain amount of swipes. Each meal swipe is worth $1, and snacks are 25 cents each.
Jellings said when students go to an on the go station, they can pick two snacks and an entree.
“If a student chooses to not take the snack, they can donate it for 25 cents per snack.”
She said the best part of the program is that students can do it without having to use a lot of their own personal money.
“We’re broke,” she said. “We’re college students. So we’re not going to have a lot of our own resources that we could give. But this is something that’s very easy to do.”
Jellings said she doesn’t know the reasons behind why each meal swipe is worth $1 and why every student’s unused meal swipes aren’t automatically donated every week. Multiple calls and emails to Purdue Dining received no response as of Wednesday evening.
All money collected is donated to 3 organizations: Food finders, land of a thousand hills and ACE Campus Food Pantry.
Food Finders collaborates with other organizations to provide food for people in need and to educate, advocate and address food insecurity in North Central Indiana, according to its website.
Jellings said they have donated $10,000 to Food Finders since 2017.
Land of a Thousand Hills is a Rwandan-based nonprofit that trains and empowers local farmers to grow coffee according to its website.
Swipe Out Starvation has donated more than $25,000 to it since 2017.
ACE Campus Food Pantry makes food more readily available to members of the Purdue community who may be experiencing food insecurity. Jellings said they have donated $3000 to the pantry.
“ACE Food Pantry is student-run. It’s for students by students,” said Melissa Gruver, the associate director of civic engagement and leadership development. Gruver is the advisor of the pantry.
She said all of ACE Campus Food Pantry’s donations are gone towards purchasing food from their partner, Food Finders.
“$1 can be used (for three meals),” she said. “We can stretch a dollar with the way we get food more than you can if you’re going to the grocery store.”
The pantry has eight pop up locations around campus and gives out food to anyone with a Purdue ID, according to its website.
The locations are the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center, the Latino Cultural Center, the LGBTQ+ center, the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, the Graduate Student Center, the Veterinary School, Horizons and the Black Cultural Center.