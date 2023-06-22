Josh Low ended a call with his girlfriend at 8 p.m. on May 21 that left him terrified.
“It was really quick,” the senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences said recently of what he heard during a live call. “She was saying ‘No grazie,’ Italian for ‘No thanks.’ Right after that, she screamed and then the phone immediately hung up.”
The person on the phone was Halie Bala, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts. Bala was studying abroad in Italy when, she said, she was assaulted outside a bar.
Now, the sophomore is asking Purdue to improve its safety procedures.
On the morning of May 22 about 2 a.m., Bala’s group left her behind at The Yellow Bar in Rome because one of her friends wanted to walk home with a stranger she met there.
“I wasn’t going to leave a woman behind,” Bala said. “I’m not like that.”
When her friend and the stranger were ready to leave, Bala said she was approached by five men in what she guessed to be their mid- to late 20s. At the same time, Bala received a call from Low to make sure she was safe.
The men stopped the trio and asked Bala about her name and where she’s from while she was on the phone with Low. When Bala said she was from the Chicago area, one of the men said he was from that area as well.
“I knew it was total BS,” she said. “There’s so many beggars on the street who will literally say pretty much anything to get your attention.”
The men started to grab her and push her to the ground. She said she landed on her knee, which prompted an MRI scan after the trip. One of the men grabbed her phone from her hand as she was falling, so she shouted for Low to call her mom before the phone hung up.
Bala got up and ran from the situation until two girls, not affiliated with Purdue, stopped her and called the police.
“It was so insane because the policemen were kind of nonchalant about the entire thing,” Bala said.
The Purdue professor in charge of students on the trip, senior lecturer Liz Mercier, was waiting for her at the hotel.
“I was disheartened to get the call and notified the WorldStrides 24/7 contact number and filed an incident report,” Mercier told the Exponent in an email.
Mercier asked the police officers for their badge numbers when they dropped Bala off at the hotel. They refused and simply gave their unit and department, which Bala said had a 0.5 star rating online.
“All these things on the trip were weird and horrible,” Bala said. “This was just the cherry on top.”
Later that morning, the study abroad group left Rome and went to Sorrento, where Bala filed a police report because the officers she spoke to after the incident did not file one.
“We went to Sorrento, filed a police report there and they go, ‘They didn’t file a police report? They’re supposed to do that,’” she said. “I was just glad that the Sorrento Police Department took me very seriously.”
This was not the only incident during Bala’s study abroad trip, but it was the most extreme. She said the restrooms did not have locks on the doors, so anyone could walk in at any time. She was kissed by a man in a bar without her consent. She also said she received “pretty treatment” and was the only one from her group to be given free food and wine at restaurants.
Purdue did not warn the students about any of these culture differences, Bala said.
“I’m the opposite of a lucky rabbit’s foot,” she said. “And I laugh about it because I’m coping. It is almost laughable, though. How can you not warn us, especially women?”
There were study abroad safety videos that Bala said nobody she talked to watched.
“Before the trip, I held six, mandatory pre-departure meetings during which safety was a recurring theme,” Mercier wrote in her email. “I invited a representative from Purdue Study Abroad who gave a detailed presentation before the trip.”
Bala said the presentation did not include anything about crime prevention.
“I think the most fucked up part was just that Purdue never told us anything about this,” Bala said. “The whole safety talk thing, it was drugs and alcohol and sex, like wearing a condom, very basic stuff that you already know.”
When she reported what happened to the director of programs for study abroad, the response email said the program is “taking actions.”
“I have participated in study abroad programs at Purdue for six years, and incidents are extremely rare,” Mercier wrote. “The security and the well-being of my students is of the utmost importance to me, and I strive to do everything I can to prepare and protect them when traveling.”
The Purdue policy on security for the study abroad program says Purdue cannot guarantee the safety of participants and cannot assume responsibility for the actions of people not employed or otherwise engaged by Purdue.
“Should someone be the victim of a crime, support may be offered via program leaders, partner organizations, local law enforcement, Purdue University police, Office of the Dean of Students, CARE, etc. just as they would for a student in need on the Purdue campus,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email.
Bala is taking action herself.
On June 1, Bala posted to the Purdue class of 2026 Snapchat story, asking students to share their stories with her.
On June 2, Bala posted on her Instagram account her story and the story of someone who wished to remain anonymous who went through a similar experience with Purdue Study Abroad “to call them out for their negligence.”
The Instagram post has received almost 100 likes and more than 100 shares. She said more than 20 people shared their stories with her after the initial post on June 1. After the June 2 post, Bala said even more people reached out.
“I am not planning on stopping the sharing of my story and other people’s stories as well,” she said.
Even though they had the option of remaining anonymous, most who told Bala their story chose to not be part of her call to action because of fear of potential backlash.
“Well, I don’t care,” she said with a laugh. “I have no problem being the face or anything like that. If I get into trouble, I get in trouble.”
Bala’s mental health has taken a toll because of the experience, she said. Before she left, she said her psychiatrist was lowering her dosages for her anxiety, depression and bipolar medications. Now, she is back to the highest dosages.
“During the trip, I was genuinely contemplating killing myself there,” Bala said. “I obviously didn’t have access to resources so my plan was literally to find a high building and jump off.
“I was genuinely thinking about self-harming again. I was just crying and I was vomiting a lot because I was just so not OK.”
Bala is considering legal action, talking to a few lawyers who deal with negligence and abuse, she said.
“If I don’t get any justice, I at least want things to change,” she said.
She has had the support of her family and boyfriend through the process.
“Anywhere you go around the entire world is gonna be different, but there’s going to be crime everywhere you go. We just need to be more educated about it,” Low said. “And I think it’s great that she’s trying to draw attention to an issue.”
Bala’s biggest advice for students considering studying abroad through Purdue is to stay in groups and “be a mother hen” if necessary.
“Would I study abroad again? Probably not,” Bala said. “It’s not only because of that traumatic experience, just the fact that Purdue doesn’t really seem to take what we say seriously whatsoever.”