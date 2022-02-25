Purdue Graduate Student Government released a statement through email regarding the Ukrainian invasion, Friday morning.
The email reads,
“The Purdue Graduate Student Government (PGSG) is aware of, and committed to supporting all Boilermakers impacted by, the recent events between Ukraine and Russia. We also acknowledge the impacts that these events also have on neighboring countries and the global community at large.
The Purdue community has been mobilizing to provide support during this time. Below are recent statements from both International Students and Scholars (ISS) and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in regard to this news:
'The ISS student services team is available to guide you to information and resources intended to help you navigate this extraordinary time. If you have questions about maintaining your lawful status, financial hardship resulting from these events, taking a leave of absence, enrollment requirements, reducing your course load or other benefits available to you under your student visa program, our team is ready to assist. Please visit our student services contact information page to learn the many options for engaging with a counselor team member.
'CAPS wants to acknowledge the conflict and tension in Ukraine involving Russia. Members of the Purdue community may have families and/or cultural ties to that area or may experience difficult and emotional discussions surrounding this conflict. We would like to extend our support to any students who may be emotionally affected by these events. If you would like to speak to a CAPS clinician, please call 765-494-6995.'
As the uncertainty around international travel to and from the region has increased, we would like to encourage the Purdue student community to utilize the Immigration Attorney General Sessions and Consultation Sessions taking place next week, organized by PGSG and PSG. These sessions are free to all undergraduate and graduate students at Purdue and are an excellent resource to seek out immigration advice.”
The statement also details a list of resources available for students in light of the event, including a panel discussion about the subject Friday 12:30 p.m. at BRNG 2280.