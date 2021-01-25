With students returning to campus, Purdue Dining and Culinary debuted updates to an already novel dining experience in accordance with Protect Purdue’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The new meal options, despite allowing students to mix and match their meals and expanding vegetarian options, have caused congestion in the dining halls. The majority of dining halls have only one line for all students to use.
Sage Morrison, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said she believes the changes have directly caused an increase in the length of the lines.
“They’re way longer than last semester, and extremely slow as well,” Morrison said. “I’ve only gone to Ford Dining Hall and maybe like two others, but at Ford they’ve consolidated all of the meals into two lines, pizza and normal food, so it goes way slower.”
Azrielle Nunnally, director of Operations for Purdue Dining and Culinary, said that the changes were put in place in response to student feedback and surveys.
“We continue to evolve operations to meet the needs of our students while staying committed to Protect Purdue,” Nunnally said. “We listened to students and made changes based on their needs.”
Cesar Marines, a freshman in the College of Engineering, felt that the added meal customization feature was a positive change because it gave students more options, but said that it had lengthened the lines compared to the fall semester.
“Last semester was more efficient, but there were not many options to begin with,” Marines said. “I feel like people can actually get what they want this semester instead of just starving themselves.”
The increase in wait times has caused many students, including College of Liberal Arts freshman Ayden Rails, to forgo a meal due to time restrictions.
“There have been quite a few instances already where I’d have to go without a meal or I’d have to be hungry the rest of the day because I don’t have time to go wait in an hour-long dining court line,” Rails said.
Nunnally said some dining courts have expanded their On-The-GO! options and added a mobile ordering feature to accommodate students with busy schedules.
“Our operations have ‘peak hours’ where demand is the highest, but are open extensive hours to accommodate varying schedules,” Nunnally said. “This includes different ways to dine such as mobile order/pick-up, On-The-Go’s and our Quick Bite Locations that offer students dining options based on their comfort levels.”
Rails said at the dining courts she had visited, the long lines were causing students to get bored and check their phones after the sanitization station, despite the increase in Purdue Culinary and Dining employees monitoring the line.
“I see a lot of people following the guidelines less,” Rails said. “People will check the notifications on their phone to curb their boredom, but that’s after we sanitize (our) hands, and now they’re touching their phone and contaminating their hands again.”
Any updates to the dining courts have been made in tandem with Purdue University Fire and Safety, Purdue University Radiological and Environmental Management, and the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team, according to Nunnally. She said that the streamlined changes also afforded leadership opportunities to members of the Purdue student body to further monitor and regulate the dining halls.
“As Dining & Culinary makes changes to our processes, we work directly with our partners and all processes have been vetted and approved,” Nunnally said. “Our current process has a multi-layer approach to safety, which includes the mandatory use of face masks, forward facing and 3-feet socially distanced lines, and improved and maximized HVAC filtration in our operations.
“We also currently have Student Safety Ambassadors that are working in each Dining Court to help reinforce safety and redirect (and) teach students who are not following best practices to protect themselves and others.”
Morrison hopes the meals are moved into separate lines for efficiency.
“I think at Ford, specifically the whole pizza station, people want pizza and the pizza is pretty good, but that line takes so long,” Morrison said. “It also takes so many employees because they make each pizza right there and it takes five minutes per person in line, and the line moves so slowly and it takes up so much of the dining court employees’ time.”
If the lines persist, Marines said students should wrap around the unused spaces inside the dining courts to stay warm inside.
“They should take advantage of the area that is not utilized within Wiley so more students aren’t waiting outside as much,” Marines said. “It’s the perfect time to extend lines inside and prevent people from being out in the cold.”