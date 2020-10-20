The start of the football season means the end of movie nights at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“We’ve had a lot (of) success hosting movies in the stadium,” said Derek Lee, president of the Purdue Student Union Board, “but because of the football season starting, we are going to keep our movies at (Slayter) Hill.”
On Sept. 10, during the showing of “Hocus Pocus” in Ross-Ade, students had to sit in the stands instead of on the field, said Brianna Calibo, a freshman in the College of Engineering. Students weren’t allowed on the field because lines had been freshly painted.
Catie Fleming, also a freshman in the College of Engineering, laughed about how uncomfortable she said it was to view the screen from an awkward angle.
“Everyone’s craning their neck,” she said.
Purdue Student Union Board began hosting movie nights at Ross-Ade on Sept. 4.
The event was been planned by University officials as early as August, according to previous Exponent reporting. The idea was to host students in an open space and make use of the brand-new screen installed earlier this year.
Lee said the movie nights have attracted a lot of student interest. Some have even reached the event’s 225-student maximum capacity.
Some moviegoers at Saturday’s showing of “Halloweentown” on Slayter Hill recalled watching movies from the big screen at Ross-Ade.
“It was nice,” Calibo said. “Literally any seat was a good seat.”
Lee said PSUB has also hosted indoor movie nights, but some students say they are wary about gathering inside to watch a movie.
“I prefer outdoor,” said Natalie Perkins, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “Indoor things make me nervous with COVID.”
Kelly Penrose, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said outdoor movies feel more like a real event.
“I like the outdoor feel,” Penrose said. “If they started doing them inside, I would just do a movie night with my friends.”
Even with the incoming cold weather, moviegoers remain undaunted.
“I’m fine sitting in snow,” Penrose said. “Just make sure to bundle up.”
“I’m gonna just keep layering until I just can’t stand it,” Calibo said, laughing. “If I’m layered and still freezing, then maybe I’ll consider, ‘Do I want to go out?’”
They may not have the opportunity, though. PSUB has movies planned only through the end of October, Lee said. He declined to confirm if these would be the last movie events of the semester.