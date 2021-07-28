Professor Michael Manfra was selected as a finalist and honoree for the Falling Walls Foundation in the Physical Sciences for demonstrating the existence of anyons.
A Purdue News release announced the feat Wednesday, explaining the significance of the findings for the physical science field.
"It is commonly known that two types of fundamental particles make up the universe: bosons and fermions. Bosons and fermions behave very differently due to fundamentally different statistical properties," the release said. "Forty years ago, theorists predicted that a new class of particle, anyons, that have distinct statistical properties, may exist in nature as well.
"The problem is that there was no direct observation of an anyon’s unique statistical properties. That is until 2020, when a team from Purdue University led, by Dr. Michael Manfra, published findings in Nature Physics which demonstrated concrete evidence of the existence of anyons."
Because of this discovery, Manfra was selected as a finalist and honoree of the Falling Walls Foundation in the Physical Sciences category. The Falling Walls Conference is a world forum for researchers and thinkers to discuss breakthroughs with global leaders in science, politics, and business, per the release.
Manfra will be honored among the "Ten Breakthroughs of the Year," which will be presented in Berlin, Germany and streamed online on Nov. 9.
Manfra is the Bill and Dee O’Brien Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy, as well as a professor of electrical and computer engineering, professor of materials engineering, and the scientific director of the Microsoft Quantum Lab at Purdue, the release said.
"All known fundamental particles in the universe are believed to be either bosons or fermions,” Manfra said. “Bosons and fermions behave very differently: bosons (e.g. photons) have a tendency to gather together or ‘condense’ and may occupy the same quantum state. Fermions (e.g. electrons), on the other hand, obey the Pauli exclusion principle and cannot occupy the state quantum state simultaneously.
"These differences are profound and explain why electrons in metals behave so differently from photons in a laser. These observations are deeply connected to differing ‘quantum statistics’ of bosons and fermions.”
Two papers published in Nature Physics in 2019 and 2020 summarize the team’s key findings, with the 2020 paper providing the "concrete evidence for the unique statistical properties of anyons."
“We demonstrated that under certain special circumstances in strongly interacting two-dimensions we can create ‘particles’ that are neither bosons nor fermions, but rather called anyons,” Manfra said in the release. “The quantum statistics of anyons is very different from that of bosons and fermions. They are essentially a new class of particle.”
All of the work leading to these discoveries was completed on Purdue West Lafayette campus, per the release. Samples were grown and the devices fabricated in the Birck Nanotechnology Center in Discovery Park.
Manfra was assisted by James Nakamura, graduate student advised by Manfra, who is now a postdoc.
“He is first author on our 2019 and 2020 papers and has just submitted a third,” Manfra said. “James is a truly amazing physicist and the driving force behind these experiments. We are colleagues now; he is a fully fledged scientist.”