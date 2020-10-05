Running wind sprints in the backyard with your 65-year-old grandfather isn’t exactly a typical family activity, but for freshman Patrick Stoltz, it was the norm.
Stoltz, grandson of former Purdue football coach Jerry Stoltz, recalled that during these conditioning drills, his grandfather “would just smoke us.”
Born and raised in Chicago, Jerry Stoltz began his football career playing for the University of Toledo. He worked as a graduate assistant for the Rockets for two years after graduation, before working his way around the Midwest in assistant coaching positions, according to a 1967 Journal and Courier article.
In February 1967, he was named an assistant offensive coach at Purdue under head coach Jack Mollenkopf and athletic director Guy Mackey according to the article. Mollenkopf said in the article he was looking forward to adding Stoltz’s “excellent background” in the coaching profession to his staff.
“When he wasn’t coaching college or NFL, he would coach his kids,” Patrick said.
Patrick’s father Pat Stoltz was born while Jerry coached at Purdue. After his time at Purdue came to an end, Jerry went on to coach wide receivers for the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears between 1969 and 1974.
Jerry valued physical fitness and loved sharing coaching stories with his family. His grandson said Jerry was great about “taking good care of himself as much as possible,” and always made sure to stress the importance of education and work ethic.
Patrick has many memories running sprints with his grandfather and his other cousins during family gatherings. He said he adores these memories of his grandfather and, although Jerry has since passed away, he said it makes being at Purdue all the more special.
Patrick knew Purdue was the college for him when he became more interested in engineering toward the end of his junior year.
“Obviously (Purdue) was my number one choice,” he said.
His father and mother, Megan Stoltz, are elated about Patrick being at Purdue. His mother fondly recalled the night before they headed to West Lafayette for move-in day, where they gifted Patrick an original photograph of his grandfather to hang in his dorm.
Patrick is enjoying being challenged in first-year engineering, and hopes to go into aerospace engineering. Although Patrick was looking forward to the experience of watching Big Ten football, while in the Ross-Ade stadium, where his grandfather coached, he is happy to see the season happening at all.