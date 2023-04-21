Marie Yovanovitch said she had never expected to have the entire world watching her speak in front of Congress, and she sure didn’t imagine that while doing so, the most powerful person in America would be on Twitter, attacking her character in real time.
But that’s where she was in November of 2019, having been subpoenaed by Congress to testify in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.
“It was just an out of body experience,” Yovanovitch said in a speech on Thursday. “This was not anything I ever expected in my wildest dreams.”
The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine had been invited to the Stewart Center to speak about her experience as a civil servant as part of the Purdue Series on Corporate Citizenship and Ethics.
Having always been passionate about history and politics, Yovanovitch said she turned to the State Department as her way of giving back after her parents instilled in her a desire to serve her country.
However, being a woman in the State Department in the 1980s, she experienced her fair share of gender discrimination.
“I was put in sort of the management area rather than the political area that I had wanted,” she said.”It’s not a level playing field”.
In her book, "Lessons From the Edge: A Memoir”, Yovanovitch recalls being thrust into a global spotlight during Trumps’ 2019 impeachment trial, facing an echo chamber of criticism and becoming a target “overnight.”
Yovanovitch said the criticism and national attention became too much for her and she wasn’t sure if she would be able to “survive it”.
“You expect there to be criticism, but you don’t expect it from your own government. And that is something that’s very hard to survive,” she said. “I needed the State Department to come out and defend me vigorously, but it didn’t.”
The lecture was the best of both worlds for Connor Gianoli, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Science, who attended the event for extra credit in a class..
“A little bit of extra credit and a little bit of ‘hey, we have a really important person who came to speak here,” he said.